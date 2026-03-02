FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Returns To Greenville Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greenville Theatre will present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF beginning Friday, March 13, 2026, with performances continuing throughout March as part of the company’s 100th season.

The Tony Award-winning musical, selected by the Greenville Theatre community as the most requested return production for Season 100, follows Tevye, his wife Golde, their daughters, and the residents of Anatevka as they navigate love, family, faith, and tradition in a rapidly changing world.

The production is directed by Max Quinlan, with musical direction by Julie Florin and choreography by Fawn Allen. The cast is led by Jason E. Gerhard as Tevye, alongside Kelly Davis, Erica Doran, Carter Allen, Bella Burke, Drew Gardner, Andrew Anderson, Danielle Horn, and Jerry Witty.

“This season has been a celebration of what matters most to us at Greenville Theatre: community,” said Producing Artistic Director Max Quinlan. “Fiddler on the Roof is, at its heart, a story about community, family, and connection. This is the most fitting time to share this story with our audience once again—one that so powerfully reflects who we have been as a theatre company, and who we will continue to be for the next 100 years.”

Gerhard added, “We experience the central family live through the spectrum of the human experience: birth and newness, young love and marriage, heartache and loss, and a desire for a better life in the face of shifting sands underneath us.”

Performances include evening shows at 7:30 p.m. on March 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, and 29, with matinees at 2 p.m. on March 21 and 28 and at 3 p.m. on March 15, 22, and 29. All performances take place at Greenville Theatre.

Tickets are $45, with student rush tickets available on the day of the performance for $20 with valid student identification. The production is rated PG for emotional content.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.greenvilletheatre.org or call the Box Office at 864-233-6238.