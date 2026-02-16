Ronald Rand to Star in LET IT BE ART! South Carolina Premiere at Bluebird Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

U.S. Cultural Ambassador Ronald Rand will be bringing Harold Clurman, the “Elder Statesman of the American Theatre,” alive in the South Carolina premiere of his solo play, Let It Be Art! during his 26th year of world tours, on March 9th at 3pm at the historic Bluebird Theatre in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Ronald Rand’s transformational performance has received standing ovations in three celebrated Off-Broadway productions, in 28 countries across five continents, in twenty-one states, five tours across India, representing the US in the Theatre Olympics, and at over a hundred theaters, universities, colleges, art centers, and festivals worldwide.

Audiences are taken on an unforgettable journey, traveling to New York City and Paris and around the world, witnessing the creation of America’s greatest acting company, The Group Theatre, meeting many of the vibrant luminaries of the 20th century including Stella Adler, Lee Strasberg, Clifford Odets, Aaron Copland, Constantin Stanislavsky, Cheryl Crawford, Isadora Duncan, Robert Edmond Jones, Marlon Brando, Katharine Hepburn, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Clurman was the award-winning director of forty of the most important plays in Broadway history, including the original Broadway productions of A Member Of The Wedding with Julie Harris and Ethel Waters, Bus Stop with Kim Stanley and Elaine Stritch, A Touch Of The Poet with Helen Hayes, Eric Portman, and Kim Stanley, Clifford Odets’ Awake And Sing and Golden Boy, Waltz Of The Toreadors with Sir Ralph Richardson, Tiger At The Gates with Sir Michael Redgrave, Incident At Vichy with Joseph Wiseman and Roy Scheider. He also directed Marlon Brando in Truckline Café, Tiger At The Gates with Sir Michael Redgrave, the national tour of A Streetcar Named Desire with Uta Hagen and Anthony Quinn, Montserrat at Israel’s Habima Theatre, Long Day’s Journey Into Night with Roy Scheider in Tokyo, and The Iceman Cometh with Japan’s Kumo Theatre Company.

He authored several books including “The Fervent Years about The Group Theatre,” “On Directing,” “Ibsen,” and his autobiography, “All People Are Famous.” Clurman’s writings can be found in “The Collected Works Of Harold Clurman,” and “The Soul Of The American Actor” Newspaper. He was considered America’s preeminent theater critic, and the drama critic for “The Nation” and “The New Republic.” Harold Clurman received the Donaldson Award, Tony Award nominations, the first George Jean Nathan Award for Writing, and France’s Legion d’Honneur.

Rand is an acclaimed stage and film/TV actor, starring in several plays Off-Broadway including Perfect Crime and Julius Caesar with Richard Dreyfuss at BAM, and across America he has appeared in over 200 films and television shows including Quiz Show opposite Ralph Fiennes and Paul Scofield directed by Robert Redford, A Marriage: Stieglitz And O’Keeffe with Christopher Plummer and Jane Alexander, Vanilla Sky with Tom Cruise, Family Business with Sean Connery and Dustin Hoffman, Homeless with Yoko Ono, In & Out with Kevin Kline, Law And Order, Another World, One Life To Live, and Saturday Night Live.

Rand is the librettist of Ibsen, the first opera ever written about Henrik Ibsen’s final days, with composer Harmut von Lieres, and the screenwriter of Group Paradise, the first film about the famed Group Theatre of the 1930s.

Founder and Publisher of “The Soul Of The American Actor” Newspaper, in its 26th year, Rand is the author of four books, “Solo Transformation On Stage,” “The Marsh In May And 30 Poems With 29 Paintings By Ronald Rand,” “Acting Teachers Of America,” and “Create!” which includes over 130 interviews and 100 artworks including Carol Burnett, Phylicia Rashad, Chita Rivera, F. Murray Abraham, Kelsey Grammar, Tommy Tune, Bill T. Jones, Brian Cox, Christopher Plummer, Paul Tazewell, Lucie Arnaz, Laurence Luckinbill, Ben Vereen, Edward Albee, Eli Wallach, Marian Seldes, Eve Ensler, Nicole Ansari, Alec Baldwin, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Chaka Khan, Jacques D’Amboise, Stephen Henderson, John Patrick Shanley, Luise Rainer, Michael Frayn, Graciela Daniele, Katherine Dunham, Robert Lepage, and Robert Wilson.

An internationally renowned director, Rand’s production of the hit comedy Luv, starring Zana Marjanovic, lead of Angelina Jolie’s film In The Land Of Blood And Honey, ran for eight sold-out years in Bosnian at Sarajevo’s prestigious Chamber Theatre 55, and traveled across Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, and Montenegro, winning awards at many festivals.

He also directed Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize–winning play Our Town in Spanish in Paysandú, Uruguay, and he conceived and directed a site-specific production entitled Living Roots: Who We Are at the University of Patras in Greek.

Rand will also teach his acclaimed “Art Of Transformation” Master Acting Workshop, highlighting Constantin Stanislavsky’s acting chart, “Method Of Physical Actions,” the day after his performance in Orangeburg, South Carolina.