Thanksgiving Weekend Delights With PETER + THE WOLF Family Concert With The South Bend Symphony, November 26

Featuring the experimental theater group Shades of Orange, "Peter + the Wolf" is a captivating spectacle of artistry and storytelling.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

Thanksgiving Weekend Delights With PETER + THE WOLF Family Concert With The South Bend Symphony, November 26

Thanksgiving Weekend Delights With PETER + THE WOLF Family Concert With The South Bend Symphony, November 26

Embark on a journey with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, guest conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, and Shades of Orange for the Shein Trust annual Family Concert, Peter + the Wolf, on Sunday, November 26 at 2:30 p.m. or, due to high demand, during our second showing on Sunday, November 26 at 6:00 p.m.! The DeBartolo Performing Arts Center is the perfect venue to conclude the Thanksgiving weekend with theatrics and the symphonic children's story of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf.

Featuring the experimental theater group Shades of Orange, "Peter + the Wolf" is a captivating spectacle of artistry and storytelling. As guest conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg raises the baton, the orchestra and actors spring to life, each instrument assuming its role as a character in this musical fable. Most recently conductor of the Symphony's "A Night at Woodstock," Samuels-Shragg is back to lead this fun afternoon of drama and music, designed to entertain and educate the entire family.

"I had a terrific time working with the wonderful South Bend Symphony Orchestra musicians last spring and can't wait to return," Guest Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg explains, "This time in collaboration with Shades of Orange, to bring Prokofiev's fantastical music to life for the families of South Bend!"

"We are beyond excited to partner with the Symphony and bring this classic tale more fully to life. Music is an amazing way to tell a story, and when you pair that with theatrical storytelling-the result will surely be spectacular," Liz Zimmerman, President and Co-Founder of Shades of Orange, adds.

Tickets available at the DeBartolo (100 Performing Arts Center Notre Dame, IN 46556) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance. To VIEW the 2023-24 Season schedule, visit Click Here. Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Bend

1
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Unveils Entertainment Line-up For GREATEST HITS VOLUME 2 Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Unveils Entertainment Line-up For GREATEST HITS VOLUME 2

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents ATI's Greatest Hits Volume 2, featuring powerful performances and fan favorites from past shows like NUNSENSE, WORKING, CABARET, SWEENEY TODD, GODSPELL, FOREVER PLAID, and MY FAIR LADY.

2
Celebrations, Magic and Deception All On Tap Over The Next Two Weeks At Feinsteins Photo
Celebrations, Magic and Deception All On Tap Over The Next Two Weeks At Feinstein's

Celebrate, be amazed, and be entertained at Feinstein's over the next two weeks with free concerts, magic shows, and more.

3
Thanksgiving Weekend Delights With PETER + THE WOLF Family Concert With The South Bend Sym Photo
Thanksgiving Weekend Delights With PETER + THE WOLF Family Concert With The South Bend Symphony, November 26

Thanksgiving Weekend Delights with 'Peter + the Wolf' Family Concert with the South Bend Symphony on November 26. Embark on a journey with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, guest conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, and Shades of Orange for the Shein Trust annual Family Concert, Peter + the Wolf, on Sunday, November 26 at 2:30 p.m. or, due to high demand, during our second showing on Sunday, November 26 at 6:00 p.m.! The DeBartolo Performing Arts Center is the perfect venue to conclude the Thanksgiving weekend with theatrics and the symphonic children's story of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf.

4
THE EDWARDS TWINS PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW Comes To Feinsteins At Hotel Carmich Photo
THE EDWARDS TWINS PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW Comes To Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

Don't miss your chance for a must-see show featuring all of your favorite musical stars - The Edwards Twins.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS
henrypaullroy in South Bend henrypaullroy
henrypaullroy (8/05-11/25)
Shrek The Musical in South Bend Shrek The Musical
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (11/04-11/19)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in South Bend Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
Annie (Non-Equity) in South Bend Annie (Non-Equity)
Miller Auditorium (5/06-5/06)
Jersey Boys in South Bend Jersey Boys
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (5/04-5/19)
Aladdin in South Bend Aladdin
Morris Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
MJ in South Bend MJ
DeVos Performance Hall (7/09-7/14)
The Color Purple in South Bend The Color Purple
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (2/09-2/18)
Aladdin in South Bend Aladdin
DeVos Performance Hall (1/16-1/21)
Les Miserables in South Bend Les Miserables
DeVos Performance Hall (3/05-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You