Thanksgiving Weekend Delights With PETER + THE WOLF Family Concert With The South Bend Symphony, November 26

Embark on a journey with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, guest conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, and Shades of Orange for the Shein Trust annual Family Concert, Peter + the Wolf, on Sunday, November 26 at 2:30 p.m. or, due to high demand, during our second showing on Sunday, November 26 at 6:00 p.m.! The DeBartolo Performing Arts Center is the perfect venue to conclude the Thanksgiving weekend with theatrics and the symphonic children's story of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf.

Featuring the experimental theater group Shades of Orange, "Peter + the Wolf" is a captivating spectacle of artistry and storytelling. As guest conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg raises the baton, the orchestra and actors spring to life, each instrument assuming its role as a character in this musical fable. Most recently conductor of the Symphony's "A Night at Woodstock," Samuels-Shragg is back to lead this fun afternoon of drama and music, designed to entertain and educate the entire family.

"I had a terrific time working with the wonderful South Bend Symphony Orchestra musicians last spring and can't wait to return," Guest Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg explains, "This time in collaboration with Shades of Orange, to bring Prokofiev's fantastical music to life for the families of South Bend!"

"We are beyond excited to partner with the Symphony and bring this classic tale more fully to life. Music is an amazing way to tell a story, and when you pair that with theatrical storytelling-the result will surely be spectacular," Liz Zimmerman, President and Co-Founder of Shades of Orange, adds.

Tickets available at the DeBartolo (100 Performing Arts Center Notre Dame, IN 46556) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance. To VIEW the 2023-24 Season schedule, visit Click Here. Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.