First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Michaels
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
17%
Ashley Coia/Haley Crowley
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
17%
Scott Michaels
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
14%
Matthew Manley
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Goshen Theater
14%
Pierre Batiste
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- South Bend Civic Theatre
9%
Quinci Julian
- ANASTASIA
- Phoenix Performing Arts
7%
Jackie Jerlecki
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Lerner
7%
Belle Schmidt
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
6%
Payton Shrader
- FOOTLOOSE
- United Yourh Theatre
4%
Gabby Bradshaw
- BRIGHT STAR
- Phoenix Performing Arts
4%
Jim & Gina Dahlgren
- SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS
- The Acting Ensemble
1%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
D.J. Reed
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
15%
Laura Pollock/Waitress Cast
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
12%
Haylee Dee Tynes
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
11%
Dona Henry & Olivia Lozano
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Chicago Street Theatre
9%
Maryilyn Mason
- ALL IS CALM
- South Bend Civic Theatre
8%
Barb Stepka & Reta Trux
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
8%
Myah Englebrecht
- PIPPIN
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
7%
Brittany Gilliland
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Lerner
7%
Madison Coleman
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Performing Arts
7%
Lindsey Parpart
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Chicago Street Theatre
7%
Marilyn Mason
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Theatre's Edge
5%
Michaela Love-Lantz
- GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
3%
Best Dance Production ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- South Bend Civic Theatre
32%WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
32%ANASTASIA
- Phoenix Performing Arts
22%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Ashley Coia
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
22%
Scott Michaels
- JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
11%
Zak Harrington
- ANASTASIA
- Phoenix Performing Arts
11%
Scott Michaels
- GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
10%
Marilyn Mason
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Theatre’s Edge
9%
Craig Gibson
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Lerner
9%
David Schlumpf
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
8%
Jonathan Cable
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Theatre's Edge
7%
Scott Michaels
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
7%
Scott Bradford
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
6%Best Direction Of A Play
Brianna Borger
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
28%
Allison Granat
- RULES FOR LIVING
- Chicago Street Theatre
11%
Matthew Manley
- SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS
- The Acting Ensemble
11%
Dawn Haggerty
- ALL IS CALM
- South Bend Civic Theatre
9%
Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Chicago Street Theatre
7%
John Shoup
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
5%
Scott Bradford
- A MEASURE OF CRUELTY
- Twin City Players, Inc
5%
Allison Pajor and Mark Pajor
- GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
5%
Demarée Noneman
- TWELVE ANGRY JURORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
5%
Allison Pajor and Mark Pajor
- AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
5%
Laura Lucci
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
4%
Zachary Gipson
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
3%
Zachary Gipson and Derek Jensen
- THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
3%Best Ensemble WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
17%WORKING
- Theatre’s Edge
9%JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOST
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
8%SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
8%GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
7%RULES FOR LIVING
- Chicago Street Theatre
7%ANASTASIA
- Phoenix Performing Arts
6%LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE
- Chicago Street Theatre
6%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Premier Arts
5%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
5%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
5%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
4%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
3%GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
3%AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
3%ALL IS CALM
- South Bend Civic Theatre
2%THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
1%SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
1%A MEASURE OF CRUELTY
- Twin City Players, Inc
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph Mounsithiraj
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
19%
Angela Heid
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Chicago Street Theatre
15%
Joseph Mounsithiraj
- ALL IS CALM
- South Bend Civic Theatre
11%
Lillian Meyers
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
9%
Matty Peterson
- JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
8%
Lilith Meyers
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
6%
Zachary Gipson and Kaily Jo Norris
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
6%
Patrick Chan
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
5%
SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal
- GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
5%
Abby Swenor
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
5%
Marty Golob
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
5%
SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
4%
Scott Bradford
- ANASTASIA
- Twin City Players, Inc
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Jeffirs
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
27%
Anne Van Steenwinkel
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
13%
Ben Ganger
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Theatre’s Edge
13%
Thomas Hall
- JOSPEH AND THE AMAXING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
11%
Thomas Hall
- GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
10%
Thomas Hall
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
8%
Tim McFeeters
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
7%
Marilyn Mason
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Theatre's Edge
5%
Thomas Hall
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
3%
Marilyn Mason
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Theatre’s Edge
3%Best Musical WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
23%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
12%GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
10%I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Theatre's Edge
9%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Lerner
9%FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Performing Arts
9%SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
7%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
6%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- The Lerner
4%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
4%ALL IS CALM
- South Bend Civic Theatre
4%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
3%Best New Play Or Musical SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT! BY DEREK JENSEN AND COMPANY
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
54%THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
46%Best Performer In A Musical
Brielle Hall
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
9%
Cristian Marquez
- PIPPIN
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
8%
Matthew Manley
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Theatre's Edge
8%
Karen Joseph
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
7%
Kira Avolio
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
7%
Ashlea Harrington
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Phoenix Performing Arts
7%
Kira Lace Hawkins
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
7%
Robin Todorovich
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- The Lerner
6%
Christian Tyler Dorey
- GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
6%
Annie Olive Cahill
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
5%
Armani Ponder-Keith
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
5%
Abby Menocal
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
5%
Sean Leyes
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
4%
Juliet Golob
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
3%
Doug Goodwin
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Lerner
3%
Libby Eichorn
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Performing Arts
3%
Doug Goodwin
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Lerner
2%
Austin Washington
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- South Bend Civic Theatre
2%
Sean Leyes
- COMPANY
- South Bend Civic Theatre
1%
David Ferrell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
1%
Dale Melancon
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
1%
Jacob Holmes
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
1%
Jonathan Cable
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Theatre's Edge
1%Best Performer In A Play
Kira Lace Hawkins
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
10%
Catherine Pinckney
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
10%
Jack Reichert
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Chicago Street Theatre
9%
Angélica Concepción
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
8%
Abigail Storm
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
8%
Tyler Mills
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Chicago Street Theatre
6%
Arlene Hinkle
- THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS
- Chicago Street Theatre
5%
Sophie Lindwall
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
4%
Elizabeth Sternke
- SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS
- The Acting Ensemble
4%
Leah Tipton
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
3%
Annette Kaczanowski
- TWELVE ANGRY JURORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
3%
Miranda Manier
- AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
3%
Zachary Taylor
- SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS
- The Acting Ensemble
3%
Colin Szymanski
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
3%
William Loring
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
2%
Jarad Medukas
- A MEASURE OF CRUELTY
- Twin City Players, Inc
2%
Jordan York
- IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Twin City Players, Inc
2%
Dani Lyons
- GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
2%
Natalie Biegel
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
2%
Darrin Sims
- AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
2%
Zach Rivers
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
2%
Rocky Whitaker
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
2%
Billie Bennett
- GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
1%
Derek Jensen
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
1%
Lloyd Bolick
- A MEASURE OF CRUELTY
- Twin City Players, Inc
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIS
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
28%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Chicago Street Theatre
18%SEVEN GUITARS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
9%TWELVE ANGRY JURORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
8%YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
7%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
7%A MEASURE OF CRUELTY
- Twin City Players, Inc
6%THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
5%SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS
- The Acting Ensemble
4%GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
4%AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
3%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brock Butler
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
22%
Jordan House
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
16%
Jeffery Barrick
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
16%
Mike Higgins
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
15%
Allison Granat
- RULES FOR LIVING
- Chicago Street Theatre
14%
Zachary Gipson
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT
- Saturday Night Under the Moonlight!
6%
Marty & Wendy Golob
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
5%
Jeffery Barrick
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
4%
Marty & Wendy Golob
- A MEASURE OF CRUELTY
- Twin City Players, Inc
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mariah Keener
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
23%
Ben Culp
- JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
16%
Ben Culp
- GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
13%
Ben Culp
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
12%
Zachary Osborne
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
11%
Ben Culp
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
7%
Derek Jensen, Nicolas Holzer, Shannon Master, Nathan Waddill, and Company
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
6%
Zachary Osborne
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
5%
Ben Culp
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
4%
Nathan Waddill, Shannon Master, and Company
- THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Angélica Concepción
- SISTER ACT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
16%
Antwon Williams
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Theatre’s Edge
11%
Asha Stichter
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
7%
Adam Meehan
- BRIGHT STAR
- Phoenix Performing Arts
7%
Caleb fairchild
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Lerner
6%
Christian Tyler Dorey
- GREASE
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
6%
Zoltan Berencsi
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
5%
Thomas Squires
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
4%
Zach Rivers
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
4%
Madison Coleman
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Performing Arts
4%
Alyssa Romano
- ANASTASIA
- Phoenix Performing Arts
4%
Bill Loring
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
4%
Kyle Liedtke
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
4%
Alexa Liberi
- COMPANY
- South Bend Civic Theatre
3%
Thomas Squires
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
3%
Bill Downey
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
3%
Em Hallowell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
2%
Dawn Haggerty
- WAITRESS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
2%
Dawn Hagerty
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Theatre’s Edge
2%
Stephanie Baker
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Performing Arts
2%
Jamie Lake
- BRIGHT STAR
- Phoenix performing arts
1%
Nicole Kaminsi-Phillips
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Twin City Players, Inc
1%
Teya Sainz de Aja
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Performing Arts
1%
Wes Kirkwood
- BRIGHT STAR
- Phoenix performing arts
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brent Graber
- TWELVE ANGRY JURORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
14%
Sharon Weissmann
- TWELVE ANGRY JURORS
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
13%
Kevin James
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
12%
Scott Fowler
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Elkhart Civic Theatre
10%
Zachary Taylor
- AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
10%
Jorin Tabbert
- A MEASURE OF CRUELTY
- Twin City Players, Inc
8%
Mariah Donley
- THE BIRDS
- South Bend Civic Theatre
7%
Ruby Crum
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
7%
Maggie Kubley
- SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!
- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
6%
Emily Terlesky
- AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
5%
Bryan Horvath
- AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS
- AMP Theatre Company
3%
Wesley Lantz
- GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
3%
Will Larry
- GALATEA
- AMP Theatre Company
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production JUNIE B JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS
- Chicago Street Theatre
48%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Lerner
30%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Lerner
22%Favorite Local Theatre
Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
27%
Chicago Street Theatre
15%
South Bend Civic Theatre
15%
Theatre's Edge
10%
Phoenix Performing Arts
9%
Elkhart Civic Theatre
6%
Twin City Players, Inc
4%
AMP Theatre Company
4%
Lerner
4%
Premier Arts
3%
Attic Theatrics
2%
The Acting Ensemble
1%
Wild Rose Moon
1%
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting,
the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion
for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and
adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking
in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement
that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.