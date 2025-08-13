 tracking pixel
THE TRIAL OF THE WICKED WITCH Comes to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

Performances will run October 25-27.

Wagon Wheel Junior will present Trial of the Wicked Witch: The Musical. Performances will run October 25-27 at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts.

The fairy tale courtroom is in session! The Trial of the Wicked Witch is a wickedly fun musical adventure where your favorite storybook characters take the stand. The Wicked Witch is on trial for her “crimes” in the land of Once Upon a Time—will she be found guilty or innocent? You decide! With the Fairy Godmother as judge, the Three Little Pigs as bailiffs, and toe-tapping testimony from characters like Rapunzel, Jack the Giant Killer, the Big Bad Wolf, and the Gingerbread Man, this laugh-out-loud show is packed with music, magic, and mayhem. Perfect for young audiences and families!

The Not-so-Haunted Open House is also free with your ticket! Join in one hour before each performance for trick-or-treating, games, prizes, a costume contest, and more family-friendly Halloween fun. Costumes encouraged! Come celebrate the spooky season with us and experience a show that’s truly Wicked Awesome!




