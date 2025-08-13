THE TRIAL OF THE WICKED WITCH Comes to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wagon Wheel Junior will present Trial of the Wicked Witch: The Musical. Performances will run October 25-27 at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts.

The fairy tale courtroom is in session! The Trial of the Wicked Witch is a wickedly fun musical adventure where your favorite storybook characters take the stand. The Wicked Witch is on trial for her “crimes” in the land of Once Upon a Time—will she be found guilty or innocent? You decide! With the Fairy Godmother as judge, the Three Little Pigs as bailiffs, and toe-tapping testimony from characters like Rapunzel, Jack the Giant Killer, the Big Bad Wolf, and the Gingerbread Man, this laugh-out-loud show is packed with music, magic, and mayhem. Perfect for young audiences and families!

The Not-so-Haunted Open House is also free with your ticket! Join in one hour before each performance for trick-or-treating, games, prizes, a costume contest, and more family-friendly Halloween fun. Costumes encouraged! Come celebrate the spooky season with us and experience a show that’s truly Wicked Awesome!