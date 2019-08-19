South Bend Civic Theatre Redefines “Community” In Community Theatre Education

South Bend Civic Theatre is constantly evolving in order to find new and dynamic ways to engage EVERY member of our community. Our growing education program-- the Civic Academy and Company-- is one of the exciting ways we are meeting our commitment of inclusivity, excellence, and equity.

The Civic Academy and Company strives to cultivate the whole artist-- mind, body, and soul. We inspire our students to exemplify the Civic Theatre's 5 C's: Creativity, Curiosity, Compassion, Civility, and Collaboration. We believe art is crucial in creating connected citizens who value community over self.

The Civic Academy South Bend Civic Theatre is committed to providing the best in theatre education. As part of our mission we work with industry-experienced faculty and award winning artists. Our Education classes use a progressive curriculum which is designed to be accessible for all ages and any experience level. The affordability and caliber of our classes set us apart as one of the top community theatre education programs in the country.

Among our new initiatives for our 2019/20 season we are finding ways to involve more of our community into our robust programming. Some of our current projects are:

Theatre College Prep 101 Take the confusion and terror out of selecting the right theatre college program for you and the benefits of selecting the right degree for your future. Weekend Professional Workshops Industry Professional artists who lead weekend workshops Flexible schedule works with limited time commitment. Forever Learning Institute Classes This partnership allows us to provide discounted opportunities for our Senior Citizen Volunteers No Actor Left Behind Participants who aren't cast for productions will have the opportunity to take a session of one of our classes for free.

The Civic Company The Civic Company, open to all, is made up of students in grades 6-12 who participate in diverse workshops throughout the year, putting into practice the various skills they learn through Academy classes. This ensemble strives to create a community of artists who collaborate over the course of the school year and embrace the rigorous "lifestyle" of the working actor. Our goal is to fully prepare our young artists in servant leadership skills in order to set them up for success. Company members have access to a variety of specialized workshops and experiences designed to foster citizenship, life skills, mentorship, social skills, and performances.

We are kicking our Civic Company up a notch with new and exciting programs for the 2019/20 Season!

Civic Community Collaborative Partnerships Students will work with various organizations in our community, such as Beacon Memorial Hospital, Holy Cross Village, and The History Museum, to broaden their scope of the impact of theatre in the community. It will also demonstrate the variety of professional opportunities available to theatre artists in the future.

Production Opportunities Students will learn and experience invaluable life skills through the arts. We train students utilizing production work to teach time management, basic life skills, and instilling the "5 C's "(Creativity, Curiosity, Compassion, Civility, and Collaboration)

Discounted Class/Workshop Program Students are offered a full year of classes at the best prices.





