South Bend Civic Theatre Announces Staff Changes

Kat Quirk Bobbs has joined the Civic as the new Production Manager. Kat is responsible for guiding all productions through their five-month development process. She is the hub connecting the staff to production teams, cast, and crew. Kat also manages building scheduling, rentals, inspections, and maintenance.

Jennifer Medich has joined the Civic as the Costume Shop Manager. In this role, Jennifer supervises the costume shop and its volunteers, supports each production's costume designers, and coordinates costume builds, repairs, rentals and cataloging.

Grace Lazarz will be shifting half of her duties from Guest Services to Education where she will teach, develop curriculum, and work directly with the team of instructors. Grace will continue her responsibilities as the coordinator of volunteers. Her new title is Volunteer Director and Education Specialist.

Rachel Alford has accepted the position of Guest Services Manager. Rachel is responsible for managing front-of-house volunteers, maintaining public safety, and guaranteeing a positive patron experience. Rachel will add these responsibilities to her current support role in the Civic's box office.

Scott Holmlund has joined the Civic as an Assistant House Manager. He will be providing occasional backup to the Guest Services Manager during performance runs.

Jamonia "Mona" Adams will be joining the Civic as the newest Box Office Associate. She is responsible for managing ticketing in the box office during evening and weekend performances.





Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You