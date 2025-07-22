STEEL MAGNOLIAS Now Playing at Wagon Wheel's 70th Professional Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts will continue its milestone 70th professional summer season with Steel Magnolias, the fourth production of the summer, which opened this past weekend to glowing audience acclaim.

Staged in the round and brought to life by an all-women creative team, this beloved Southern classic is unlike anything else on stage this summer. Featuring a fully-realized, working beauty salon, complete with running water, real styling tools, and fresh coffee, the production immerses audiences in Truvy's salon like never before.

"These ladies did an amazing job!" shared one audience member. "My 83-year-old aunt drove all the way from Van Wert, Ohio to see the show with my cousin and me. She's always dreamed of seeing a show at the Wagon Wheel and we finally made it happen! It's a memory I'll hold in my heart forever."

