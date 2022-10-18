STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Next Month

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) announces Robert Harling's beloved tragicomedy, Steel Magnolias, in the Patricia George Decio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, November 10-13.

In Truvy's salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, six inimitable women - ranging from a 19-year-old beauty shop assistant to the mayor's 60-something widow - gather for a touch of pampering and the best gossip in town. Amid witty one-liners and gentle gibes, they strive to rally for each other when their close-knit community is shaken by a tragedy that touches them all.

Originally produced in 1987 and adapted into a film two years later, Steel Magnolias recently appeared on American Theatre's list of the Top 10 Most-Produced Plays of 2022-23.

"It's a story with staying power," says Kevin Dreyer, FTT's Director of Theatre, "perhaps because the women of Steel Magnolias present us with a powerful example of friendship and compassion in times of personal crisis. They demonstrate how it's possible to show each other affection and support in the midst of sharp disagreement."

The production is directed by FTT faculty member Carys Kresny, with lighting design by Kevin Dreyer, scenic design by Marcus Stephens, and costume design by Lynn Holbrook.

Student $7, Faculty/Staff/Senior (65+) $12, General $15. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets may be purchased online at http://performingarts.nd.edu/, by phone at 574-631-2800, or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are Monday­-Friday, 12:00-6:00 pm.

PARKING: Free parking is available daily after 5:00 pm in the Stayer Center parking lot, just north of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Patrons may now receive free event parking at the Eddy Street Commons Parking Garage by bringing your event tickets and parking ticket to the DPAC Ticket Office to receive a pre-paid parking voucher.

An accessible lot for disabled patrons is available immediately adjacent to the center; a valid hangtag or license plate is required. There is a ten-minute parking zone on the north drive of the center for ticket pick-up; during inclement weather you are welcome to drop off guests in this area and proceed to parking.

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre seeks to inspire intellectual inquiry and nurture creativity. We offer both a scholarly and a creative context for the general liberal arts student at Notre Dame as well as those students seeking intensive preparation for advanced study in these fields. The hands-on nature of our curriculum, coupled with a very high degree of student-faculty interaction, provides students with a singular educational opportunity at a university known for its teaching excellence. The FTT performance season is a direct outgrowth of the department's academic program and an integral component of our students' artistic development.