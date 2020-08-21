MATILDA THE MUSICAL Canceled at Civic Theatre

Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL has been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Civic Theatre announced plans to cancel season-opener, Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Executive Artistic Director Michael J. Lasley said in a video statement, "The increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks and the absence of rapidly available testing, or contact tracing make it impossible for us to reasonably ensure the safety of our performers, volunteers, staff, and our dedicated patrons."

Civic plans to present the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, starting with ELF THE MUSICAL in December. The hope is that it will be an in-person production, with proper safety protocols in place. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

Lasley also said to the patrons, "Your continued support makes the future of this 105-year old institution possible."

Tax-free donations to help keep Civic thriving can be made at civictheatre.org/support

