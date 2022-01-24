Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indiana University Will Present 'An Evening of William Grant Still' Next Month

pixeltracker

Performances are February 4-12.

Jan. 24, 2022  
Indiana University Will Present 'An Evening of William Grant Still' Next Month

Shattering color barriers in classical music with a string of firsts, William Grant Still became known as the "Dean of African American Composers."

First, a deathbed promise fuels an emotional explosion at a small-town gas station on the seemingly tranquil Highway 1 in this intimate opera about human thresholds.

Then, ballet meets home life in times of quarantine, capturing the surreal state of a global pandemic.

Created to music from Still's Afro-American Symphony, this finalized version of Jacobs' 2020 Fall Ballet includes the third section of Sasha Janes' work, as dancers are once again allowed freedom of movement.

Performances are February 4-12.

Learn more at https://operaballet.indiana.edu/events/An%20Evening%20of%20William%20Grant%20Still.html.


Related Articles View More South Bend Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook
Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook
Jesus Christ Superstar What's the Buzz Mug
Jesus Christ Superstar What's the Buzz Mug
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Button Set
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Button Set

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Check Out The New Hungarian State Opera Production of ANDREA CHENIER on OperaVision
  • Hungarian State Opera Announces 2021/22 Season and Reopening of the Opera House
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!