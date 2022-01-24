Indiana University Will Present 'An Evening of William Grant Still' Next Month

Shattering color barriers in classical music with a string of firsts, William Grant Still became known as the "Dean of African American Composers."

First, a deathbed promise fuels an emotional explosion at a small-town gas station on the seemingly tranquil Highway 1 in this intimate opera about human thresholds.

Then, ballet meets home life in times of quarantine, capturing the surreal state of a global pandemic.

Created to music from Still's Afro-American Symphony, this finalized version of Jacobs' 2020 Fall Ballet includes the third section of Sasha Janes' work, as dancers are once again allowed freedom of movement.

Performances are February 4-12.

Learn more at https://operaballet.indiana.edu/events/An%20Evening%20of%20William%20Grant%20Still.html.