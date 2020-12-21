Indiana Ballet Theatre To Begin Phase One of Work on New Classical Arts Centre

Indiana Ballet Theatre is hoping to begin the first phase of the Classical Arts Centre soon, NWI Times reports.

The Nurses Home at 2323 N. Main St. is set to become a cultural hub for the arts, known as the Classical Arts Center.

Gloria Tuohy, CEO and artistic director of the Indiana Ballet Theatre, has been advocating for the renovation for years. Now, the first phase of work may be underway soon. Tuohy is now waiting for the new building design to be approved by the state.

"They came in and viewed the building and said we can save this building. We don't need to take the roof off and take all the insides out," Tuohy said. "They are redoing the drawings to save the building completely, and so it will look exactly the same. So we're keeping the historic landmark part in intact."

Once complete, Indiana Ballet Theatre will be housed on the third floor of the building. The second floor will be occupied by the South Shore Arts and other artists. The first floor will include a black box theater, a reception area and a tea room or eatery that includes outdoor seating.

A portion of the first floor will be lowered to house a stage, which will feature seating from the closed Star Plaza Theatre.

The basement of the building will have space for prop and costume storage, as well as dressing rooms.

Phase one of the project is slated to cost $550,000, with the entire project to cost $3 million total. To donate to the project, visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/help-create-a-cultural-hub-for-the-arts-in-nw-indiana.

