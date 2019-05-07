Improv Showcase Highlights Both Students And Teachers In Comedy

Improductions,LLC will be bringing back their variety comedy show Improv X for the third time playing Saturday May 18th at Carirage Court Pizza, 211 S. East Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 at 8 PM in their event room.



Improv X is a showcase where up-and-coming acts get to perform to showcase and hone their talents for future stardom. This month's theme features improv curated by local area high school teachers who are active in the Northwest Indiana area. Acts include headliners Not Your Mother's Improv - Highland High School's improv team coached by veteran teacher & actor Marc Ryser - and Cheaper Than Marriage Counseling featuring married couple Ron and Lisa Szanyi - also both veteran high school teachers and actors - who explore relationships married couples have based on audience suggestion. Tickets are $6 in advance or $10 at the door.



For more information on Improv X, or the acts involved, please visit http://www.improductionsllc.com.





