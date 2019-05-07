Improv Showcase Highlights Both Students And Teachers In Comedy

May. 7, 2019  

Improductions,LLC will be bringing back their variety comedy show Improv X for the third time playing Saturday May 18th at Carirage Court Pizza, 211 S. East Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 at 8 PM in their event room.

Improv X is a showcase where up-and-coming acts get to perform to showcase and hone their talents for future stardom. This month's theme features improv curated by local area high school teachers who are active in the Northwest Indiana area. Acts include headliners Not Your Mother's Improv - Highland High School's improv team coached by veteran teacher & actor Marc Ryser - and Cheaper Than Marriage Counseling featuring married couple Ron and Lisa Szanyi - also both veteran high school teachers and actors - who explore relationships married couples have based on audience suggestion. Tickets are $6 in advance or $10 at the door.

For more information on Improv X, or the acts involved, please visit http://www.improductionsllc.com.



Related Articles View More South Bend Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Youtheatre Announces Volunteer/Donor Appreciation Evening
  • Crowdfunding Campaign Launched For 'Foegley Plaza At The South Bend Civic Theatre' Project
  • Nicole Scimeca Will Lead MATILDA at Wagon Wheel Center For the Arts
  • ON GOLDEN POND Opens At South Bend Civic Theatre
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Summer College Student Bloggers
  • LIFE COULD BE A DREAM Showcases Acting From Actors

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup