Hyperion Players Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE This Week

Amanda Wingfield is a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura. Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating.

Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother's nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies.

Laura also lives in her illusions. She is crippled, and this defect, intensified by her mother's anxiety to see her married, has driven her more and more into herself. The crux of the action comes when Tom invites a young man of his acquaintance to take dinner with the family. Jim, the caller, is a nice ordinary fellow who is at once pounced upon by Amanda as a possible husband for Laura.

Who: The Hyperion Players

What: The Glass Menagerie, by Tennessee Williams

When: February 10, 11, 12. Curtain rises at 7:00pm for each performance. Doors open 6:30pm.

Where: Ivy Tech Hamilton County, 300 N 17th Street, Noblesville, IN. Please enter through door 1 of the Ivy Tech complex, just off 17th Street.

Also: Please wear a mask or face covering. Additional tickets may be purchased at the door, if available.