Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Michaels - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 17%

WAITRESS

17%

Ashley Coia/Haley Crowley -- South Bend Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

16%

Matthew Manley -- The Goshen Theater

SISTER ACT

13%

Scott Michaels -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

Pierre Batiste -- South Bend Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

6%

Quinci Julian -- Phoenix Performing Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Jackie Jerlecki -- Lerner

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Belle Schmidt -- Twin City Players, Inc

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Payton Shrader -- United Yourh Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

3%

Gabby Bradshaw -- Phoenix Performing Arts

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

2%

Jim & Gina Dahlgren -- The Acting Ensemble

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

D.J. Reed -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

WAITRESS

12%

Laura Pollock/Waitress Cast -- South Bend Civic Theatre

ALL IS CALM

11%

Maryilyn Mason -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SISTER ACT

11%

Haylee Dee Tynes -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

10%

Dona Henry & Olivia Lozano -- Chicago Street Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

7%

Brittany Gilliland -- Lerner

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Barb Stepka & Reta Trux -- Twin City Players, Inc

PIPPIN

7%

Myah Englebrecht -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

7%

Lindsey Parpart -- Chicago Street Theatre

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

7%

Madison Coleman -- Phoenix Performing Arts

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

5%

Marilyn Mason -- Theatre's Edge

GALATEA

3%

Michaela Love-Lantz -- AMP Theatre Company

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

34%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

31%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

22%

- Phoenix Performing Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

13%

- Twin City Players, Inc

WAITRESS

21%

Ashley Coia -- South Bend Civic Theatre

GREASE

11%

Scott Michaels -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Scott Michaels -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

10%

Jonathan Cable -- Theatre's Edge

ANASTASIA

10%

Zak Harrington -- Phoenix Performing Arts

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

9%

Marilyn Mason -- Theatre’s Edge

SCHOOL OF ROCK

8%

Craig Gibson -- Lerner

SOUTH PACIFIC

7%

David Schlumpf -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

7%

Scott Michaels -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Scott Bradford -- Twin City Players, Inc

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

25%

Brianna Borger -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

14%

Matthew Manley -- The Acting Ensemble

RULES FOR LIVING

11%

Allison Granat -- Chicago Street Theatre

ALL IS CALM

9%

Dawn Haggerty -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

7%

Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano -- Chicago Street Theatre

A MEASURE OF CRUELTY

5%

Scott Bradford -- Twin City Players, Inc

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

John Shoup -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS

4%

Demarée Noneman -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

GALATEA

4%

Allison Pajor and Mark Pajor -- AMP Theatre Company

THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS

4%

Zachary Gipson and Derek Jensen -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

4%

Allison Pajor and Mark Pajor -- AMP Theatre Company

THE BIRDS

4%

Laura Lucci -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

3%

Zachary Gipson -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

WAITRESS

16%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

WORKING

10%

- Theatre’s Edge

GREASE

10%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOST

8%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

RULES FOR LIVING

8%

- Chicago Street Theatre

SISTER ACT

7%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

ANASTASIA

6%

- Phoenix Performing Arts

LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE

6%

- Chicago Street Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

- Premier Arts

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

5%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

- Twin City Players, Inc

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

- Elkhart Civic Theatre

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

GALATEA

3%

- AMP Theatre Company

THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS

2%

- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

2%

- AMP Theatre Company

ALL IS CALM

2%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

1%

- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

A MEASURE OF CRUELTY

0%

- Twin City Players, Inc

WAITRESS

18%

Joseph Mounsithiraj -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

16%

Angela Heid -- Chicago Street Theatre

ALL IS CALM

13%

Joseph Mounsithiraj -- South Bend Civic Theatre

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Matty Peterson -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

8%

Lillian Meyers -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

THE BIRDS

6%

Abby Swenor -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SISTER ACT

6%

Lilith Meyers -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

5%

Zachary Gipson and Kaily Jo Norris -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

GREASE

5%

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOUTH PACIFIC

5%

Patrick Chan -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Marty Golob -- Twin City Players, Inc

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

ANASTASIA

2%

Scott Bradford -- Twin City Players, Inc

WAITRESS

25%

Alex Jeffirs -- South Bend Civic Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

15%

Ben Ganger -- Theatre’s Edge

SOUTH PACIFIC

12%

Anne Van Steenwinkel -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

JOSPEH AND THE AMAXING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Thomas Hall -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

GREASE

10%

Thomas Hall -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

9%

Thomas Hall -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Tim McFeeters -- Twin City Players, Inc

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

5%

Marilyn Mason -- Theatre's Edge

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

Thomas Hall -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

3%

Marilyn Mason -- Theatre’s Edge

WAITRESS

22%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

12%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

GREASE

12%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

11%

- Theatre's Edge

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

8%

- Lerner

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

8%

- Phoenix Performing Arts

SISTER ACT

7%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

- Twin City Players, Inc

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

- The Lerner

ALL IS CALM

4%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

SOUTH PACIFIC

4%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT! BY DEREK JENSEN AND COMPANY

50%

- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS

50%

- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

9%

Matthew Manley -- Theatre's Edge

WAITRESS

8%

Brielle Hall -- South Bend Civic Theatre

GREASE

8%

Christian Tyler Dorey -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

PIPPIN

8%

Cristian Marquez -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

Karen Joseph -- South Bend Civic Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

7%

Ashlea Harrington -- Phoenix Performing Arts

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Kira Avolio -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

6%

Kira Lace Hawkins -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Robin Todorovich -- The Lerner

SOUTH PACIFIC

5%

Annie Olive Cahill -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

4%

Armani Ponder-Keith -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

4%

Abby Menocal -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

WAITRESS

4%

Sean Leyes -- South Bend Civic Theatre

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

3%

Libby Eichorn -- Phoenix Performing Arts

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Doug Goodwin -- Lerner

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Juliet Golob -- Twin City Players, Inc

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

Doug Goodwin -- Lerner

COMPANY

2%

Sean Leyes -- South Bend Civic Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Austin Washington -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

David Ferrell -- Twin City Players, Inc

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

1%

Jonathan Cable -- Theatre's Edge

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

1%

Dale Melancon -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Jacob Holmes -- Twin City Players, Inc

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

11%

Catherine Pinckney -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

9%

Kira Lace Hawkins -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

8%

Jack Reichert -- Chicago Street Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

8%

Angélica Concepción -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

7%

Abigail Storm -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS

6%

Arlene Hinkle -- Chicago Street Theatre

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

6%

Tyler Mills -- Chicago Street Theatre

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

6%

Elizabeth Sternke -- The Acting Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Sophie Lindwall -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

3%

Miranda Manier -- AMP Theatre Company

THE BIRDS

3%

William Loring -- South Bend Civic Theatre

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS

3%

Annette Kaczanowski -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Leah Tipton -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

3%

Zachary Taylor -- The Acting Ensemble

A MEASURE OF CRUELTY

2%

Jarad Medukas -- Twin City Players, Inc

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Colin Szymanski -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

THE BIRDS

2%

Natalie Biegel -- South Bend Civic Theatre

GALATEA

2%

Dani Lyons -- AMP Theatre Company

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Jordan York -- Twin City Players, Inc

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

2%

Darrin Sims -- AMP Theatre Company

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Zach Rivers -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

1%

Rocky Whitaker -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

1%

Derek Jensen -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

GALATEA

1%

Billie Bennett -- AMP Theatre Company

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

1%

Zachary Gipson -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

STEEL MAGNOLIS

26%

- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

20%

- Chicago Street Theatre

SEVEN GUITARS

9%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS

8%

- Elkhart Civic Theatre

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

7%

- The Acting Ensemble

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU

7%

- Elkhart Civic Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

6%

- Elkhart Civic Theatre

A MEASURE OF CRUELTY

5%

- Twin City Players, Inc

THE BIRDS

5%

- South Bend Civic Theatre

GALATEA

4%

- AMP Theatre Company

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

3%

- AMP Theatre Company

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

23%

Brock Butler -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

RULES FOR LIVING

16%

Allison Granat -- Chicago Street Theatre

WAITRESS

15%

Jeffery Barrick -- South Bend Civic Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

15%

Jordan House -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOUTH PACIFIC

14%

Mike Higgins -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT

6%

Zachary Gipson -- Saturday Night Under the Moonlight!

THE BIRDS

5%

Jeffery Barrick -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Marty & Wendy Golob -- Twin City Players, Inc

A MEASURE OF CRUELTY

3%

Marty & Wendy Golob -- Twin City Players, Inc

WAITRESS

22%

Mariah Keener -- South Bend Civic Theatre

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

15%

Ben Culp -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

GREASE

13%

Ben Culp -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

11%

Ben Culp -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

WAITRESS

10%

Zachary Osborne -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT

7%

Derek Jensen, Nicolas Holzer, Shannon Master, Nathan Waddill, and Company -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

THE PROPHECY OF THE CROWS

6%

Nathan Waddill, Shannon Master, and Company -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

SOUTH PACIFIC

6%

Ben Culp -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

THE BIRDS

5%

Zachary Osborne -- South Bend Civic Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

4%

Ben Culp -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

14%

Angélica Concepción -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

13%

Antwon Williams -- Theatre’s Edge

BRIGHT STAR

9%

Adam Meehan -- Phoenix Performing Arts

GREASE

7%

Christian Tyler Dorey -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

WAITRESS

6%

Asha Stichter -- South Bend Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

Zoltan Berencsi -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

Caleb fairchild -- Lerner

WAITRESS

4%

Zach Rivers -- South Bend Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

4%

Alyssa Romano -- Phoenix Performing Arts

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

4%

Madison Coleman -- Phoenix Performing Arts

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Thomas Squires -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

WAITRESS

3%

Bill Loring -- South Bend Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Kyle Liedtke -- South Bend Civic Theatre

COMPANY

3%

Alexa Liberi -- South Bend Civic Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

Thomas Squires -- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Bill Downey -- Twin City Players, Inc

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Em Hallowell -- Twin City Players, Inc

WAITRESS

2%

Dawn Haggerty -- South Bend Civic Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Dawn Hagerty -- Theatre’s Edge

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

2%

Stephanie Baker -- Phoenix Performing Arts

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

1%

Teya Sainz de Aja -- Phoenix Performing Arts

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Jamie Lake -- Phoenix performing arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Nicole Kaminsi-Phillips -- Twin City Players, Inc

BRIGHT STAR

0%

Wes Kirkwood -- Phoenix performing arts

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS

16%

Sharon Weissmann -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS

12%

Brent Graber -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

THE BIRDS

12%

Kevin James -- South Bend Civic Theatre

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

11%

Zachary Taylor -- AMP Theatre Company

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

9%

Scott Fowler -- Elkhart Civic Theatre

A MEASURE OF CRUELTY

8%

Jorin Tabbert -- Twin City Players, Inc

THE BIRDS

8%

Mariah Donley -- South Bend Civic Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

7%

Ruby Crum -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT!

6%

Maggie Kubley -- Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

4%

Emily Terlesky -- AMP Theatre Company

AMADINE AND MUCEDORUS

3%

Bryan Horvath -- AMP Theatre Company

GALATEA

3%

Will Larry -- AMP Theatre Company

GALATEA

2%

Wesley Lantz -- AMP Theatre Company

JUNIE B JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS

51%

- Chicago Street Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

28%

- Lerner

SCHOOL OF ROCK

21%

- Lerner

25%

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

15%

Chicago Street Theatre

14%

South Bend Civic Theatre

13%

Theatre's Edge

9%

Phoenix Performing Arts

5%

Elkhart Civic Theatre

4%

Twin City Players, Inc

4%

Lerner

4%

AMP Theatre Company

2%

Premier Arts

2%

Attic Theatrics

2%

Wild Rose Moon

1%

The Acting Ensemble

