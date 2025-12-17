South Bend Symphony to Present Beethoven's EROICA And Burch's Violin Concerto

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present a powerful Masterworks concert on Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The program moves from intimate remembrance to Romantic lyricism and symphonic triumph, featuring South Bend composer Jessica Carter's Hidden: In memory of Rosemary Sanders, Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica."

The concert opens with Hidden: In memory of Rosemary Sanders, a work that offers an emotional and reflective tribute to Rosemary Sanders. Sanders was the first African American member of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and a performer of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra beginning in 1940.

Concertmaster, Jameson Cooper takes the stage for Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor. With its romantic lines, heartfelt lyricism, and electrifying finale, Bruch's concerto showcases the violin at its most expressive.

Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica", a monumental work that forever changed the course of classical music, is set for the second half of the concert. This piece is steeped in heroism, struggle, and resolve. From its bold opening movement to its solemn funeral march, vibrant scherzo, and triumphant finale Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 remains a resounding testament to resilience and artistic vision.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is grateful to Jack M. Champaigne for supporting the Masterworks Series.

