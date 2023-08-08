Emmy-Nominated Host And Straight No Chaser Alum Ryan Ahlwardt On Stage At Feinstein's

Ryan Ahlwardt is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show - Indy Now - on FOX 59. He is a singer, songwriter, arranger and alumnus of the world-renowned ten-man acapella singing group Straight No Chaser. He has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6 and more.

He has appeared on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Today Show and Late Night with Jimmy Falon. Now Ryan is proud to bring his songs, stories, and humor to Feinstein's with his new stage show Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt and Friends.

Ryan got started in music in the 7th grade when he began playing his mom's guitar. He then joined the choir and continued with that throughout high school. Ryan went to college to study marketing and was introduced to the group Straight No Chaser when his mom brought home a CD after watching the group perform at Indiana University.

He reached out to SNC for permission to sing some of their songs for a Valentine's Day dance. Included with the songs was a note telling Ryan when and where auditions for the group would be held. Ryan auditioned and made the group.

Ryan sang for SNC throughout college and graduated with a marketing degree – which is the path he thought he would follow. However, after only a short break, Ryan returned to SNC and toured with them from 2008 to 2012. Ryan and his wife then decided it was time for a change, so he left SNC to join Young Life, a Christian ministry based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Since then, Ryan has been a featured guest on many network TV shows and two national PBS specials and has also served as a radio host in Indianapolis, IN after his move to the Hoosier state. He has entertained hundreds of thousands of people across the world at such iconic venues as the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Ryan was commissioned to write a new anthem to celebrate the university's 2020 bicentennial. His song, “Indiana, We're All For You” has been streamed by half a million IU alumni worldwide.

Ryan continues to write and produce music and is bringing his songs, stories, and humor to Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN with his new stage show Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt and Friends. The first show on August 18 is already sold out, but you still have the opportunity to get tickets for the Friday, September 1st show.

To get tickets for Ryan's show, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indy-nights-with-ryan-ahlwardt-friends-tickets-667657520617?aff=ebdsoporgprofile. Visit Click Here to learn about other shows.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.