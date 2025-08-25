ELF: THE MUSICAL Comes to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Professional Theatre will present ELF: THE MUSICAL at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts. Performances run December 5-21.

Based on the beloved hit film, this heartwarming and hilarious musical follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, as he embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father. With his larger-than-life enthusiasm and unwavering holiday cheer, Buddy sets out to bring joy to his new family—and remind everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

Filled with catchy songs, big laughs, and plenty of holiday magic, Elf: The Musical is the perfect festive treat for the whole family! Don’t miss this feel-good holiday favorite that will have you singing, laughing, and believing in the magic of Christmas.

