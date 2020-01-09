ELF THE MUSICAL Becomes The Top Selling Show In Civic's History

ELF - THE MUSICAL is the best-selling show in the 105-year history of Civic Theatre.

ELF's ticket sales surpassed the December 2012 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which previously held the all-time sales record at Civic's box office.

Civic Theatre Executive Artistic Director Michael Lasley said, "We are thrilled with the historic performance of Elf the Musical. Selecting shows is equal parts art and science and you're hoping that audiences will love the choices so when you have an extraordinary success like Elf it's very gratifying." Lasley also directed ELF, with choreography from Anne Beck.

Matt Bays, who played Buddy the Elf said, "When rehearsals for Elf the Musical began, I had no expectations for who might show up. Turns out, everyone did! Every show was a sell out. What a beautiful thing; because it gave the cast and crew the wonderful opportunity to remind over 9,000 adults and kids alike, that the magic of Christmas is real. Many of us stood together before every performance, we held hands and asked God, the universe, a power greater than ourselves, to inspire hope and love into every single audience member. Our goal was much less about performing, and much more about the hearts of those who had wandered into the theatre at Civic. We wanted them to feel loved-to let go of what the holidays will often bring-pressure, grief, ambivalence. So, we sang and danced, pulled levers, turned knobs, set out a thousand props, sewed costumes, brushed wigs, sold tickets, and called cues. We dug deep within our hearts in order to warm yours. This how we spent Christmas; we gave ourselves away. And there wasn't a regret among us. It was the most beautiful way to end a decade...and begin another."

Later this month, Civic will hold auditions for Roald Dahl 'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL opening April 24, and in February, brings to the stage William Shakespeare 's classic comedy, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING as well as DR. SEUSS'S THE CAT IN THE HAT. Aaron Sorkin 's stage adaptation of A FEW GOOD MEN opens in March, presented in the Studio Theater.

Tickets for all of these Civic performances are available now at civictheatre.org or by calling the box office at the Center for the Performing Arts at (317) 843-3800.





