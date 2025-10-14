Carmel Arts Council Hosts An Evening Of Art, Food, and Sing-along Fun at Feinstein's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come out and support the Carmel Arts Council while you enjoy a special evening full of art, food and sing-along fun at Feinstein's inside The Hotel Carmichael as they present Dueling Pianos with Brittany Brumfield. This promises to be another spectacular event to help raise money for art scholarships for Carmel students and provide programming for the Children's Art Gallery.

This event represents several forms of art in the community. The Carmel High School Jazz Ensemble will be performing from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. A silent auction will also begin at 5:30. The silent auction will feature many items, including art pieces from local artists donated for the evening.

A delicious dinner featuring salad, Chicken Marsala, sides and a delectable dessert will be served at 6:30 pm. (Any dietary restrictions can be shared by contacting info@feinsteinshc.com prior to the event). Dinner is included with the ticket and a cash bar will be available.

Dueling Pianos will begin at 7:30 pm. If you have not been to one of the Dueling Piano events before, you are in for a real treat. Brittany Brumfield and Baby Brand Entertainment put on quite a show.

Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list? Here's your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! You pick the song, artist, genre and era – Brittany and her guest pianist play it. It's a lively, interactive show for all

This special evening will take place on Wednesday, November 5.

