Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



9 to 5 The Musical brings Dolly Parton's music to Actors Theatre of Indiana. The musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is coming to ATI in April.

It is based on the 1980 movie of the same name, and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

People can expect an amazing show. This show lets people laugh and just have a great time while watching an incredibly talented cast. They will cheer on the main characters and will leave the theater still laughing and smiling.

The show is all about female empowerment! There are so many messages in the show that are important to the world right now- the most important is the power of female friends.

The show runs from April 25 to May 11. Get your tickets at atistage.org or by calling the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts' box office at (888) 684-3582.

Comments