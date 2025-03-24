Winners Revealed For the 60th Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, often referred to as the ‘Oscars' of Cape Town's theatre industry, celebrated their 60th year in spectacular fashion at a glamorous ceremony at DHL Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, 23 March. Winners across 23 categories were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the performing arts, both on and off the stage.

My Fair Lady, produced by Pieter Toerien Productions and Cape Town Opera, dominated the evening with five awards, including Best Production. Leah Mari won Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical, while Graham Hopkins took Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical. The production also won for Best Set Design, awarded to Greg King, and Best Costume Design, which went to Neil Stuart Harris, Andrew Botha, and Martha Visagie.

Dean Balie won Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical for his role in Ver In Die Wêreld Kittie, while Candice van Litsenborgh earned Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical for The Addams Family: The Musical.

Metamorphoses won in two categories, with its cast receiving Best Performance by an Ensemble and Franky Steyn winning for Best Lighting Design.

Sylvaine Strike was awarded Best Director for Spring Awakening. Emily Child won Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play for her role in A Streetcar Named Desire, while Albert Pretorius took Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play for Othello.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Professor Temple Hauptfleisch for dedicating his illustrious career to researching and documenting theatre in South Africa, and for establishing the online Encyclopaedia of South African Theatre, Film, Media and Performance (ESAT). His significant contribution to the sector, particularly the archiving of theatre performance, is most treasured.

David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen received the Encore Award in recognition of 25 years of the cultural phenomenon Joe Barber. The Innovation in Theatre Award was presented to SoapBoxing for their role in nurturing theatre talent and fostering a dynamic creative space.

Africa Melane, chair of the panel of judges, congratulated the winners and said, “South Africa is endowed with an abundance of talent, and what a pleasure it was to celebrate and honour these outstanding theatre makers who have spoilt Cape Town and this country with their exceptional gifts.”

The winners of the 60th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards

MOST PROMISING STUDENT AWARD 2025

Nichola Viviers | Stellenbosch University

BEST NEW SOUTH AFRICAN SCRIPT 2025

Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni | Neighbourhood

BEST NEW DIRECTOR 2025

Aidan Scott | The Dumb Waiter

BEST THEATRE PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS 2025

Pampoenpit se Groen Gevoel

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE 2025

Awethu Hleli, Brent Palmer, Cassiel Eaton-Winnik, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Matthew Vey, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Metamorphoses

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A REVUE, CABARET OR ONE-PERSON SHOW 2025

Fiona Ramsay | Blonde Poison

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025

Graham Hopkins as Colonel Pickering | My Fair Lady

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025

Candice van Litsenborgh as Grandma | The Addams Family: The Musical

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025

Dean Balie as Koos Heuningbek | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025

Leah Mari as Eliza Doolittle | My Fair Lady

BEST PUPPETRY DESIGN 2025

Marthinus Basson and Elana Snyman | The Addams Family: The Musical

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN 2025

Franky Steyn | Metamorphoses

BEST SET DESIGN 2025

Greg King | My Fair Lady

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 2025

Neil Stuart Harris Andrew Botha and Maritha Visagie | My Fair Lady

BEST SOUND DESIGN, ORIGINAL MUSIC, SOUNDSCAPE OR LIVE PERFORMANCE 2025

Neo Muyanga for original music | Manje! Manje (an epic)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA, MALE 2025

Thando Zwane as Acmet | Dalinda

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA, FEMALE 2025

Nontobeko Bhengu as Sister Angelica | Suor Angelica

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY 2025

Mark Elderkin as Emperor | Amadeus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY 2025

Rehane Abrahams as Mercutio and Lady Montague | Romeo and Juliet

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY 2025

Albert Pretorius as Iago | Othello

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY 2025

Emily Child as Blanche DuBois | A Streetcar Named Desire

BEST DIRECTOR 2025

Sylvaine Strike | Spring Awakening

BEST PRODUCTION 2025

My Fair Lady | Pieter Toerien Productions with Cape Town Opera

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2025

Professor Temple Hauptfleisch

ENCORE AWARD 2025

Joe Barber

AWARD FOR INNOVATION IN THEATRE 2025

SoapBoxing

