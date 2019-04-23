Twisted Movements Dance Studio Presents Movie Night

Twisted Movements dance Studio will present Movie Night.

A dance production based on popular and all time favorite movies. There will be acting, dancing and singing and a come back on all time favorite characters from previous shows.

Twisted Movements dance Studio has been working hard to bring you bring you the best show to date. The show also features B. Charles.

The show is for all ages and directed and written by Stephanie the owner of twisted Movements dance studio. All the proceeds raised will go to a charity and the charity is called The Tom Ro Haven for Equines and Children.

The charity rescues abused, neglected and unwanted horses and uses theses horses in various programs to help adults and children.

The charity is a registered non profit and the are In desperate needs of funds. So come join us for a great night out and all for a good cause.

Tickets can be booked through Computicket or with the Masque Theatre on 021 788 1898.

Show dates. 30th April, 01st May and 2nd May.

R80 per person.





