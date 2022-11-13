The Rivertones to Present a Special Tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory

The Rivertones will present a special tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory on Sunday, November 27th at 4pm. Duration: 105mins

About THE RIVERTONES PRESENT A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO BOB MARLEY, UB40 & EDDY GRANT

This is a tribute to the reggae legends of Jamaica and the UK. Bob Marley's music is a typical Jamaican sound from the 70's with powerful messages in the song, while UB40 helped shape the British reggae sound with beautiful love songs and a more upbeat commercial vibe and Eddy Grant also a British reggae artist, wrote many party-themed tunes with a fusion of Island music and rock.

The Rivertones, "Cape Town's most loved Reggae band", also perform internationally with their upbeat, skanking, joyful, old school reggae sound and their message of "one love" and were invited by the government of Madagascar to perform at awareness concerts across the island. Founder member, Roland Nair, who made his stage debut at the age of 12, had the honour of performing with the legendary The Wailers, Bob Marley's band in Cape Town in 2009, and after the success of his vocal performance, he was invited to tour alongside Bunny Wailer during a Reunion Island Tour. Roland performed in 15 countries to capacity crowds of 75,000 with the likes of Bob Marley's band, The Wailers. Roland also performed at the UB40 after party event at Grand West. The band has recently been invited to perform at The New Orleans Carnival. After 4 decades of being on stage Roland and The Rivertones are still a firm favourite at major festivals, events across the country from wine farms, theatre and theatre supper venues, to government functions and even township shebeens!

The Rivertones' show will feature Bob Marley Reggae favourites like "Redemption Song", "Three Little Birds", "One Love", "Buffalo Soldier", "Could You Be Loved" and "Jamming" and popular UB40 songs like "Kingston Town", "Red Red Wine", "Can't Help Falling In Love", "Stick By Me", and Eddy Grant hits like, "Electric Avenue", "I Don't Wanna Dance", "Do You Feel My Love" & "Hope Jo'anna", amongst other reggae songs.

This is a rocking reggae tribute to the great Legends. Come be a part of it and get ready to be "jamming" to the sounds of Bob Marley , UB 40 and Eddy Grant! A show not to be missed!

Creative Team: The Special Tribute to Bob Marley, UB40 & Eddy Grant is Presented by The Rivertones

Founder member, Roland Nair, who made his stage debut at the age of 12, had the honour of performing with the legendary The Wailers, Bob Marley's band in Cape Town in 2009, and after the success of his vocal performance, he was invited to tour alongside Bunny Wailer during a Reunion Island Tour. Roland performed in 15 countries to capacity crowds of 75,000 with the likes of Bob Marley's band, The Wailers. Roland also performed at the UB40 after party event at Grand West and he and his band have recently been invited to perform at The New Orleans Carnival. After 4 decades of being on stage Roland and The Rivertones are still a firm favourite at major festivals, events across the country from wine farms, theatre and theatre supper venues, to government functions and even township shebeens! The Rivertones performing "Dance Happy People" on Expresso https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dB68OK8u_I

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musiciznov22

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290