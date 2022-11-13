Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rivertones to Present a Special Tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory

The concert will be presented on November 27th.

Nov. 13, 2022  

The Rivertones to Present a Special Tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory

The Rivertones will present a special tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory on Sunday, November 27th at 4pm. Duration: 105mins

About THE RIVERTONES PRESENT A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO BOB MARLEY, UB40 & EDDY GRANT

This is a tribute to the reggae legends of Jamaica and the UK. Bob Marley's music is a typical Jamaican sound from the 70's with powerful messages in the song, while UB40 helped shape the British reggae sound with beautiful love songs and a more upbeat commercial vibe and Eddy Grant also a British reggae artist, wrote many party-themed tunes with a fusion of Island music and rock.

The Rivertones, "Cape Town's most loved Reggae band", also perform internationally with their upbeat, skanking, joyful, old school reggae sound and their message of "one love" and were invited by the government of Madagascar to perform at awareness concerts across the island. Founder member, Roland Nair, who made his stage debut at the age of 12, had the honour of performing with the legendary The Wailers, Bob Marley's band in Cape Town in 2009, and after the success of his vocal performance, he was invited to tour alongside Bunny Wailer during a Reunion Island Tour. Roland performed in 15 countries to capacity crowds of 75,000 with the likes of Bob Marley's band, The Wailers. Roland also performed at the UB40 after party event at Grand West. The band has recently been invited to perform at The New Orleans Carnival. After 4 decades of being on stage Roland and The Rivertones are still a firm favourite at major festivals, events across the country from wine farms, theatre and theatre supper venues, to government functions and even township shebeens!

The Rivertones' show will feature Bob Marley Reggae favourites like "Redemption Song", "Three Little Birds", "One Love", "Buffalo Soldier", "Could You Be Loved" and "Jamming" and popular UB40 songs like "Kingston Town", "Red Red Wine", "Can't Help Falling In Love", "Stick By Me", and Eddy Grant hits like, "Electric Avenue", "I Don't Wanna Dance", "Do You Feel My Love" & "Hope Jo'anna", amongst other reggae songs.

This is a rocking reggae tribute to the great Legends. Come be a part of it and get ready to be "jamming" to the sounds of Bob Marley , UB 40 and Eddy Grant! A show not to be missed!

Creative Team: The Special Tribute to Bob Marley, UB40 & Eddy Grant is Presented by The Rivertones

Founder member, Roland Nair, who made his stage debut at the age of 12, had the honour of performing with the legendary The Wailers, Bob Marley's band in Cape Town in 2009, and after the success of his vocal performance, he was invited to tour alongside Bunny Wailer during a Reunion Island Tour. Roland performed in 15 countries to capacity crowds of 75,000 with the likes of Bob Marley's band, The Wailers. Roland also performed at the UB40 after party event at Grand West and he and his band have recently been invited to perform at The New Orleans Carnival. After 4 decades of being on stage Roland and The Rivertones are still a firm favourite at major festivals, events across the country from wine farms, theatre and theatre supper venues, to government functions and even township shebeens! The Rivertones performing "Dance Happy People" on Expresso https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dB68OK8u_I

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musiciznov22

Drama Factory
10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park
Strand, Western Cape, South Africa
Tel: 073 215 2290




Review: DINNER WITH THE 42S at Masambe Theatre is gritty, funny and sharp Photo
Review: DINNER WITH THE 42S at Masambe Theatre is gritty, funny and sharp
DINNER WITH THE 42S is an absolute treat! It’s gritty, it’s funny, it’s sharp – it’s a production definitely worth watching.
DOUBLE STAR Announced At The Baxter Theatre Centre Photo
DOUBLE STAR Announced At The Baxter Theatre Centre
Andi Colombo presents Double Star, a new play by Andi Colombo with Aidan Scott and Mamello Makhetha.
I WANT TO WRITE YOU A SUBMARINE Announced At ToneelHuis Photo
I WANT TO WRITE YOU A SUBMARINE Announced At ToneelHuis
i want to write you a submarine, a new play by Andi Colombo announced at ToneelHuis, 55 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town R200. 
International Music Superstars CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters Head To Cape Town This Mon Photo
International Music Superstars CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters Head To Cape Town This Month
Dance Music Divas, CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters are coming to Cape Town and bringing the 90s with them.

More Hot Stories For You


SAG Nominee Stelio Savante Signs With Eris Talent AgencySAG Nominee Stelio Savante Signs With Eris Talent Agency
November 12, 2022

South African actor/producer Stelio Savante, starring opposite Anne Heche (in her final performance on film), Cress Williams & Kellan Lutz in Gravitas Venture's What Remains (releasing in theaters Dec 2nd), and opposite Frank Langella & Bobby Cannavale in Lionsgate's upcoming Angry Neighbors (also releasing in theaters Dec 2nd), has signed with Eris Talent Agency and CEO Rebecca Ek in Los Angeles for representation in California and New York.
DOUBLE STAR Announced At The Baxter Theatre CentreDOUBLE STAR Announced At The Baxter Theatre Centre
November 11, 2022

Andi Colombo presents Double Star, a new play by Andi Colombo with Aidan Scott and Mamello Makhetha.
I WANT TO WRITE YOU A SUBMARINE Announced At ToneelHuisI WANT TO WRITE YOU A SUBMARINE Announced At ToneelHuis
November 11, 2022

i want to write you a submarine, a new play by Andi Colombo announced at ToneelHuis, 55 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town R200. 
International Music Superstars CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters Head To Cape Town This MonthInternational Music Superstars CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters Head To Cape Town This Month
November 9, 2022

Dance Music Divas, CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters are coming to Cape Town and bringing the 90s with them.
Cape Town Music Festival Returns To Deliver Hope and Unity This DecemberCape Town Music Festival Returns To Deliver Hope and Unity This December
November 9, 2022

After a successful launch last year, the Unity On The Square music festival is back and ready to rock the Mother City this festive season.