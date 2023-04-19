The Muffinz Come to Emperors Palace in June

Known for their soulful live performances, renowned South African group, The Muffinz, are set to deliver a captivating and unforgettable performance when they take to the Theatre of Marcellus stage at Emperors Palace on the 3rd of June.

The Muffinz have been making waves in the music scene since their formation in 2010, and have since released two critically acclaimed albums, Have You Heard and Do What You Love, which have garnered them widespread recognition and multiple awards and nominations.

Ask each member of the band how they define their music, and the responses are as varied as their personalities. From Sifiso Buthelezi's "liberated afro retro" to Simphiwe Kulla's "eclectic soul trip", even though their music has grown and developed through the years, the music remains the familiar blend of jazz and soulful melodies with an African twist.

The Muffinz are known for their live performances and this show promises to be no exception. "We're excited to be celebrating over a decade of music and we'll be showcasing all the favourites that have made us a household name in South Africa as well as some of our favourite South African cover songs. Fans can definitely expect tracks like Umsebenzi Wendoda, Soundcheck and Ghetto as well as take a trip down memory lane with Hugh Masakela's Marketplace," shares the group.

The audience will also be treated to a special live performance of their latest single, You're the One, featuring the brilliant pianist/singer Liysakha Tyhoba from the Eastern Cape.

The Theatre of Marcellus is the perfect venue for this spectacular event, with its elegant and grand ambiance and this show is not to be missed. Tickets are now available at Ticketpro: (Click Here).