The Little Theatre announces an 'Acting Bootcamp' by B.Krishnakumar (KK).

Krishnakumar (KK) is the Artistic Director of The Little Theatre, he has over 10 years of experience in theatre and film. He has acted, directed, set up lights and written scripts for more than 25 productions. He has worked with children from the age of 5 and adults. He was written up in the INDIA TODAY anniversary issue as one of 30 young Indians of tomorrow and was given the title ' Theatre Technocrat' for his use of technology in theatre.He has worked with numerous actors who now work in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema.He also acted recently in a tamil feature film 'Soorarai Potru' which is yet to be released.

An online 5 day bootcamp from June 25-30 (Day off on Sunday 28)

Time - 4pm

The camp is meant for first timers and actors who want to improve their skills. We will cover Improvisation techniques, Subtext, Character development and Working a monologue.

Cost - Rs 5000

Age - Above 16 yrs

Last date to register June 20th

Limited to 10 registrations... so Hurry!

DM for Registration link https://forms.gle/ajf9soXQ73DVbrvM9

