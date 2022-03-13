The Drama Factory to Stage A WORTHY BATTLE EPISODE 3- WHAT DID THE FOX SAY?

The Drama Factory, located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa, is set to stage A Worthy Battle Episode 3- What Did the Fox Say? The production is part of the What Did the Fox Say series at the children's theatre, directed by Margot Wood. The production runs for 45 minutes on Friday, March 25th at 11 am. Tickets can be purchased here. Visit The Drama Factory's website here.

Reynard the fox is back and sassier than ever. Catch him trying to outwit even the strongest of beasts in this finale extravaganza called What Did The Fox Say?: The ordeal of a worthy battle. When Isengrim the Wolf's jealousy of Reynard the fox leads him to challenge the cunning fox to a mortal combat, what unfolds after can only be seen to believe it. The colorful animals of the kingdom have much to say, some speaking in favor of the wolf, some speaking in favor of the fox. Which one of them, Reynard or Isengrim, will prove themselves worthy to King Noble the Lion? Can cunning wit outsmart strength? All will be revealed soon...

This exciting anthology series stage production is inspired by Aesop's fables called Reynard the Fox. The What Did The Fox Say? Series brings new life to these timeless characters, using multiple puppetry techniques and multi-mediums in a clever and playful way, which will amuse audiences of all ages.