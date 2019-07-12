The Drama Factory to Host BRYAN MILES: LIVE

A master of the wicked manipulation of the mind and a performer who is trained in the art of thought deception. Bryan has performed across the globe, from London to Los Angeles. His TV series has had South Africans across the country questioning what is possible and what is not.

Bryan can seemingly influence and predict human behaviours. By using his skillset of magic, suggestion and psychology - he is able to theatrically manipulate your perception of the world.

His one-man show sees Bryan sharing some of his unique obsessions with the audience. Bryan Miles is an ordinary person with extraordinary skills...whether it is extracting people's inner most thoughts or controlling their behaviour - this show will keep you questioning the potential of the human mind! "I am obsessed with the human mind. Are the thoughts and decisions we make truly our own? There are cracks in the way we perceive the world - this show is all about exploring those cracks. Every thought we have results in some kind of action - I don't read minds, I read people."

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/bry9





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You