The Drama Factory Presents SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE?

The show will be presented live for the very first time this October at The Drama Factory.

So You Want to be a Trophy Wife? is written and performed by Sue Diepeveen, and directed by Wynne Bredenkamp. Diepeveen is part of the team that won a 2019 Standard Bank Ovation Award for Your Perfect Life and Bredenkamp is a force to be reckoned with, winning numerous coveted awards for writing and directing. This fearless team is exploring the notion of what happens to a woman when she reaches her 'sell-by date'.

The play follows the highs and lows of reaching middle age and pokes fun at how society ignores women in this particular category. In a world awash with 'influencers' and 'blessers', poor old Marie is swamped! Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband. But that is easier said than done. She'll also need to make few changes in order to attract said rich man. Can mutton really be dressed up as lamb? Does it want to be dressed up as lamb?

Audiences are invited to laugh along with the character Marie as she looks at the unbelievable expectations that society places on women, and how ridiculous the fairer sex can be in the pursuit of what we think is happiness.

This revamped version of 2016's So You Want To Be A Trophy Wife was set to debut at the National Arts Festival this year, but things got changed up a bit for us. After a successful digital debut on the NAF vFringe platform, we thought it was time to bring it fully to life at the most suitable venue for it - The Drama Factory.

F Creations looks forward to welcoming audiences to experience So You Want to be a Trophy Wife? live for the very first time this October at The Drama Factory.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/FCrea2001.

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You