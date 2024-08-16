TRIAL AND ERROR Comes to The Masambe Theatre at the Baxter

Performances run 4-14 September.
"Trial and Error" is a compelling courtroom drama that delves into the complexities of the American justice system. Audience members will act as the jury, immersing themselves in the riveting trial of nineteen-year-old Amari Davies, charged with manslaughter and neglect on two counts. The play explores themes of racial bias, loss, acceptance, and mental health.
Written and directed by Fleur Du Cap award nominated director: Emma Amber
Venue: The Masambe Theatre at the Baxter
Performance dates: 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 September
Ticket prices: R100 - R170
Age restriction: PG14
