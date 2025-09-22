THE VULGARIANS Comes to the Baxter's Masambe This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new unsophisticated sex comedy, THE VULGARIANS, reunites the team behind The Pervert Laura and The Hucksters. It is set to titillate audiences with an X-Rated story of strange desires and carnal misadventures. This much anticipated play premiers at The Baxter's Masambe Theatre from 4 to 22 November 2025.

Renowned playwright and director Louis Viljoen's new adult comedy delves into the lives of a listless and lustful married couple in crisis. Award winning actors Emily Child and Nicholas Pauling step onto the stage to bring to life this vulgar dalliance.

“Through an unfortunate and complex series of events, the private correspondence of Florence Bastien found its way into the hands of her husband, Thomas…” – THE VULGARIANS

An upwardly mobile couple's comfortable marriage goes down the drain when a very specific desire is revealed. Fuelled by booze and curiosity, they attempt to find common ground, save their relationship, and come to terms with the fact that all's fair in love and perversity.

Having stepped away from a life of crime, Thomas and Florence have found themselves entrenched in a suburban lifestyle. All is well in the world of the Bastiens, until a salacious secret threatens to upend their world and change forever the dynamics of their marriage.

What happens when the unrefined mixes with those hopped up on power in the dire social setting that is the urban adult trap? A hot-headed romp through the ups and downs of a seemingly stable relationship, the perils of being comfortable, the lure of unspeakable acts, and the raunchiness of Lemon Drizzle Cake.

Emily Child and Nicholas Pauling have been instrumental in the creation of some of Louis Viljoen's most celebrated plays. Their reunion is key in bringing to life the bawdy, darkly comedic world of THE VULGARIANS. Viljoen, Child and Pauling have collaborated on the acclaimed plays CHAMP, The Pervert Laura, Porno 88, and The Hucksters. This new fast paced comedy celebrates all that makes their theatrical partnership uniquely enticing to audiences.

Rounding out the team is Kieran McGregor, the designer of such Viljoen plays as The Eulogists, The Grass Widow, The Visigoths, The Sin Drinkers and most recently, Mrs. Mitchell Comes To Town. McGregor understands how to create the inimitable worlds in which Viljoen's characters reveal their often confused and risqué inner lives, as he adds his own exceptional design aesthetic.

THE VULGARIANS is an unsophisticated sex comedy for bewildering times. It promises to titillate the adventurous and offend the fuddy-duddies.