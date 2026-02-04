THE OPERA SINGER To Open At Theatre On The Square In March

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Opera Singer will open at Theatre on the Square from March 12 through March 26, 2026. The production is presented by Tony Flack, Troupe Theatre, and Daphne Kuhn, following its run at Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre.

The play stars Fiona Ramsay alongside Owain Rhys-Davies. Written and directed by Janna Ramos-Violante, the production examines the life of an opera singer through an encounter with a journalist seeking to interview her.

The narrative explores themes of celebrity, artistic commitment, and personal sacrifice, focusing on the emotional and psychological toll of a life devoted to craft and perfection. The opera singer’s wit, guarded private life, and personal trauma are gradually revealed as the journalist seeks to understand her singular personality.

Through their interaction, the play considers the effects of extraordinary talent on both the artist and those around them, as well as questions of responsibility, self-worth, and isolation. The work blends character study with reflections on the human condition and the demands placed on artists by their chosen art forms.

Bookings for The Opera Singer can be made by contacting Theatre on the Square at 011 883 8606, Daphne Kuhn at 083 377 4969, or via Webtickets. The production will play Theatre on the Square in Sandton from March 12 through March 26, 2026.