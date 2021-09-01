Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production runs from 8 to 17 October.

Sep. 1, 2021  

THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Joburg Theatre in October

Joburg Ballet brings to sparkling life one of the most popular and beloved classical ballets in the world with an enchanting new production of The Nutcracker from 8 to 17 October at the Joburg Theatre. With exquisite dancing, sumptuous sets by designer Wilhelm Disbergen and Tchaikovsky's captivating music, The Nutcracker is an unforgettable treat for children and adults alike.

Produced and choreographed by artistic director Iain MacDonald assisted by Joburg Ballet's artistic team, The Nutcracker will transport audiences to a fairy tale world as Clara and the Nutcracker Prince journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets, dance through snowflakes, encounter waltzing flowers and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Commenting on the return of The Nutcracker to the Joburg Ballet stage, CEO Esther Nasser says: "Since the beginning of the pandemic, Joburg Ballet seems to have been taking new steps every inch of the way and although the full-length classics are one of the staples of Joburg Ballet's repertoire, it often feels we're now almost doing things for the first time in this strange new world of ours. Bringing The Nutcracker to the stage is one of them as this will be the first full-length ballet we've done since March 2020. It is a challenge, of course, but an exhilarating one for the company and, we believe, for our audiences."



