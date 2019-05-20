THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to the Masque Theatre

The Importance of Being Earnest is coming to the Masque Theatre stage this winter.

Jack Worthing, the play's protagonist, is a pillar of the community in Hertfordshire, where he is guardian to Cecily Cardew, the pretty, eighteen-year-old granddaughter of the late Thomas Cardew, who found and adopted Jack when he was a baby. In Hertfordshire, Jack has responsibilities: he is a major landowner and justice of the peace, with tenants, farmers, and several servants and other employees all dependent on him. For years, he has also pretended to have an irresponsible black-sheep brother named Ernest who leads a scandalous life in pursuit of pleasure and is always getting into trouble of a sort that requires Jack to rush grimly off to his assistance. In fact, Ernest is merely Jack's alibi, a phantom that allows him to disappear for days at a time and do as he like. Only Jack knows that he himself is Ernest. Ernest is the name Jack goes by in London, which is where he really goes on these occasions-probably to pursue the very sort of behavior he pretends to disapprove of in his imaginary brother.

R100

31 May - 15 June 2019

Bookings through Computicket or Masque Theatre on 021 788 1898 or via email at bookings@masquetheatre.co.za





