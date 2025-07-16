THE DUMB WAITER Comes to Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A masterclass in tension, dark humour, and theatrical precision—Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter makes its Sandton debut this August following a critically acclaimed, award-winning run in Cape Town. This limited engagement promises to be one of the most electric theatre experiences of the season.

Frequently hailed as “the greatest one-act play of our time,” The Dumb Waiter

offers a chilling yet darkly comic glimpse into the absurdity of power, routine, and blind obedience. Two hitmen wait in a bleak underground room for orders that never come—until they do, in the most unexpected way.

Audiences will remember 2024 Fleur du Cap Award winning actor Brent Palmer, for his sensational performance in King George which was presented last year at Theatre on the Square. He stars as Ben—the unflinching senior partner who follows orders with unshakeable resolve. Opposite him is rising star Jock Kleynhans as Gus, the younger hitman whose unraveling curiosity and emotional fragility ignite the play’s unsettling heart. Kleynhans’ performance—fresh off roles in Romeo and Juliet at Maynardville and Devils Peak on M-Net—promises raw power and psychological nuance.

The production is helmed by Aidan Scott, recipient of the Fleur du Cap Award for Best New Director for this very staging. Known for his riveting turn as Mozart in Amadeus, Scott crafts a taut, actor-driven piece that balances pitch-black comedy with piercing existential dread.

With atmospheric design by Muiren Kok (set) and Robyn Louw (costumes), evocative sound design by Scott himself, and striking production photography by Meritxell Cilliers, this production heightens every silence, amplifies every glance, and lingers long after the curtain falls.