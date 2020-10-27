Suidoosterfees Announces Special Treat For Book Lovers

On 13 and 14 November, an array of excellent authors will discuss and read from their work.

The Suidoosterfees, the Jakes Gerwel Foundation and NB Publishers will treat booklovers on 13 and 14 November with an array of excellent authors discussing and reading from their work. No entry is charged for the annual Jakes Gerwel discussions at the festival, which will be held at kykNET Atlantic Studios. South African favourites like Deon Meyer, Antjie Krog, Diana Ferrus, Dana Snyman and Ryan Pedro will be present.

Deon Meyer will be in conversation with Elna van der Merwe about his latest nail-biter, Donker drif, and Dana Snyman will tell Erns Grundling all about his 100 favourite stories collected in the volume, Onder een dak. During a conversation with Jan-Jan Joubert, Riaan de Villiers will shed new light on the story behind Nelson Mandela's release. They will discuss De Villiers and Jan-Ad Stemmet's Prisoner 913, for which the authors had access to official documents released only recently.

Some of the most popular Afrikaans poets will read from the collection Vers en vrou. Antjie Krog, Diana Ferrus, Shirmoney Rhode and Truise Prinsloo will be intervieved by publisher Nèlleke de Jager about the anthology. Ivor Swartz will talk to Frazer Barry about his gripping tale, Die verlore seun vannie Gaatjie. Ryan Pedro, whose poetry debut, Pienk ceramic hondjies, is causing a stir amongst booklovers, is also on the programme.

Rafiek Mammon's Faizel en die sterre, a moving story about a boy facing challenges because he is "different", will appeal to young book enthusiasts.

In Grendeltyd in woorde, Sara Jayne King, Kelly-Eve Koopman, Jonathan Ancer and Tracy Going will share their impressions about Covid-19 that has turned the world upside down. Their book Lockdown Collection explores the emotional, spiritual and even humorous aspects of the dreaded pandemic that keeps spreading like wildfire.

Willem Anker, recently longlisted for the prestigious international Booker Prize, will be in conversation about his latest novel Skepsel. Tertius Kapp will probe Anker about the book which is enjoying high praise from critics. SJ Naudé described Skepsel as "a novel that will bother, amaze, disturb and teach readers about strange things."

This year Suidoosterfees authors will undoubtedly broaden your perspective on the world. Entry to the discussions are free, but seating is limited. To avoid disappointment, book now at Francois.Abrahams@media24.com. For the full programme, visit www.suidoosterfees.co.za.

