South Africa's POACHERS MOON Starts Principal Photography Revealing International Lead Cast

South African feature Poachers Moon, has now officially started principal photography in the Northern Cape's Kimberely location.

Set against the South African landscape, Poachers Moon is a gripping crime drama that delves into the harrowing realities faced by two childhood friends, navigating trauma, poverty, and the grim world of rhino poaching. The story weaves a tale of intertwined fates, resilience, and hope through the lives of James Hollander (British actor Tom Datnow) and Michael 'Moremi' Zungu (South african actor Kwenzo Ngcobo).

Currently filming, the above-mentioned Datnow and Ngcobo are joined by a local and international cast that includes Muzi Mthabela, Ayanda Bandla-Ngubane, SAG award nominee Stelio Savante, Ntando Zondi, Thami Mngqolo, Kathryn Crosby, Andre Jacobs, Leroy Gopal, Martez Saporta-Rothuysen and Sabelo Radebe.

The project marks Datnow's directorial debut from his own script, a tribute to his late friend that captures the innocence of youth lost.

Poacher's Moon is produced by Datnow's banner, ‘DODATNOWFILMS' and Mqondisi 'MQ' Ngubane whose South African productions include Shaka iLembe, and as an executive producer for BET + ‘s A Wesley South African Christmas. The film is also being supported by several Northern Cape Government Departments including The Premiers Offices, Department Of Sports, Art & Culture, Economic Development and Tourism and NCEDA. Poachers Moon supports the empowerment of South African creatives, with 70% of the team sourced in the Northern Cape, the remaining crew hailing from Gauteng, U.S. and U.K., ensuring a diverse global perspective.

