South African Premiere of Grammy Nominated INALA Comes to the Joburg Theatre

London’s award-winning creative company, Sisters Grimm, have announcd the South African premiere of the Grammy-nominated, smash hit musical INALA.

The one-off event, presented in the iconic Mandela Auditorium of Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday 22 May, celebrates the return of a true cultural, music phenomenon.

This Gala show marks the global relaunch of INALA ahead of its permanent residency as a new immersive multi-media experience in brand new premises, hosted at the House of Sisters Grimm in London’s West End, this autumn.

INALA celebrates South African heritage and talent, featuring music co-written between by the legendary Joseph Shabalala, founder and musical director of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Sisters Grimm co-founder Ella Spira MBE.

The 2025 production proudly features the voice of Ndaba Mandela and choreography by Mark Baldwin OBE, former Artistic Director of Rambert Dance Company.

To date, INALA has graced some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the Royal Albert Hall, Sadler’s Wells, Hampton Court Palace, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and at the Royal Variety Performance, consistently earning standing ovations.

Following its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2014, INALA has received widespread critical acclaim, including a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album in 2016. With millions of views worldwide and outreach programs that have benefited over 12,000 children with tickets and workshops, the production reflects Sisters Grimm’s commitment to social empowerment through the arts.

In recognition of INALA’s global success and significant impact on international trade and the creative industries, King Charles awarded MBE’s to the founders, creative producer and former Royal Ballet ballerina Pietra Mello-Pittman and painter and composer Ella Spira.

INALA at The Joburg Theatre will feature not only the performance, but also South African wine, live music and landscape art from South Africa.

As a multicultural, female-driven, B Corp-certified company, Sisters Grimm is dedicated to delivering high-calibre, cross-cultural arts experiences that push boundaries and uplift communities.

Join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and be part of the journey that brings the heart and soul of South Africa to the world.

