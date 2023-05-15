Songmakers' Guild Holds Popular Young Artists Concerts in Stellenbosch and Cape Town This Week

The Songmakers' Guild will present their annual Young Artists Concerts on 18 May 2023 at The Voorkamer in Stellenbosch and thereafter at 6 Spin Street on 19 May 2023. This year's concerts feature five exceptional singer-and-pianist duos, selected from a large pool of gifted young artists under the age of 32.

The programme showcases a diverse selection of art songs (best described as vocal music composition usually written for one voice with piano accompaniment in the classical art music tradition), chosen by the performers themselves and featuring works by a range of composers including Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, Granados, Debussy and Vaughan Williams as well as a few up and coming young South African composers.

The talented pairs - both young professionals and students from Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town- include Keaton Manwaring and Throy Petersen, Lauren Pharaoh and Mikhaila Porter, Karabo Rabaloi and Gerhard Joubert, Jason September and Karen Petersen, and Van Wyk Venter and Daniel Brodie. In the preparation for the concert, all of them received masterclasses from renowned art song pianist and former Guild artistic director, Albie van Schalkwyk.

The performance on Thursday, 18 May at 7pm takes place at the The Voorkamer at 19 Herte Street in Stellenbosch and on Friday 19 May at 7pm at 6 Spin Street in the CBD. Tickets are available at the door and also through Quicket, costing R190, R120 for Pensioners and R20 for Students, and the price includes a glass of complimentary wine before the show. Space is limited in both venues and advance booking is advised to avoid disappointment. More about the Guild here:https://www.songmakersguild.co.za/about/