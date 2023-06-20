'Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters' Returns to the Riebeek Valley in August

Seventeen artists' studios will be open to the public over the weekend of 18 to 20 August.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre
Joburg Ballet Appoints Elroy Fillis-Bell as Chief Executive Officer Photo 3 Joburg Ballet Appoints Elroy Fillis-Bell as Chief Executive Officer
Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on the Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun Photo 4 Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on the Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun

The eagerly anticipated 'Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters' returns to the Riebeek Valley in August with what promises to be another highlight on the cultural calendar. 

Seventeen artists' studios will be open to the public over the weekend of 18 to 20 August, with seven of these artists having invited external collaborators to co-exhibit in their personal spaces.

A further seven group exhibitions will be held at various galleries and venues, including two private art collections in exclusive guest houses. Spending time in the intimate spaces of the artists' studios will offer pass-holders an insight into their processes and inspiration.

“We don't merely sell art at Solo Studios. We sell an experience,” says Klaus Piprek, co-founder and director of Solo Studios. These experiences go further than the visual arts. Apart from the art exhibitions, there is so much more to enjoy in what has become known as Arts Town Riebeek Valley, encompassing the twin towns of Riebeek Kasteel and Riebeek West. Prepare to be lured away from your planned art route by the aromas wafting from a coffee shop, by the scent of essential oils from the locally produced botanical range or by a tantalising wine tasting at some of the most acclaimed Swartland wine producers.

“As always, the Riebeek Valley will put on its best dress in anticipation of the influx of art aficionados to this prestigious event and visitors can expect a host of venues offering food experiences and wine tastings,” comments Shawn Hewitt, project manager for this year's event. “Entertainers will flow onto the streets and pavements and creative community development projects will be showcased in plentiful fringe activities. Add to that the richness of local flavour from wine and olive producers, the abundance of restaurants, the village bakery and the profusion of craft and artisanal outlets.”

“The best way to fully appreciate what we have to offer is to make a whole weekend of it,” Klaus advises. “There's simply not enough time in one day to fully absorb all that Solo Studios and the valley have to offer.”

The record-breaking 'Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters' event of 2022, with 183 art pieces sold, valued at R2.5 million, resulted in stiff competition to participate in this prestigious event. For the 2023 edition, 17 local artists were selected from the large number of worthy applications.

A highlight of the 2023 event is a charity fundraising concert by the Winelands Philharmonic Orchestra and featuring the Riebeek Kasteel Steelband. Expect original compositions to form part of this collaboration!

The scenic Riebeek Valley is less than an hour's drive from Cape Town and other cultural centres such as Stellenbosch, Paarl and Franschhoek. Accommodation in the two small towns is limited and patrons are strongly encouraged to book tickets and accommodation well in advance.

There is a variety of options of passes, from a Day Pass at R150, to a Premier Weekend Pass at R395 per person. Peripheral activities may incur a surcharge.

For ticket sales and more information, visit Click Here.  Or contact Shawn on 082 528 6785. 

ARTISTS AND EXHIBITIONS

Local artists (with collaborators):

  • Tamlin Blake (with the Keiskamma Art Project)
  • Solly Smook
  • Riaan van Zyl
  • Brett Shuman (with Linda Waterkeyn)
  • André François van Vuuren
  • Emma Willemse
  • Ade Kipades (with Hennie Meyer)
  • Andries Dirks (with Arno Morland)
  • Gordon Williams (with Paul Kristafor)
  • Wiehan de Jager (with Clayton Sutherland)
  • Kevan Moses (with Shui-Lyn White and Amy Moses)
  • Lizette Visser (with Ros Koch)
  • Louis Nel
  • Misha Hillier
  • Antoinette von Saurma
  • Sharon Bischoff
  • Dieter Wust

Galleries and exhibitions:

  • RK Contemporary
  • QStudio in partnership with Impendulo NPO at the Riebeek Valley Museum
  • Pictorex Photographic Gallery
  • Gallery 7 on Plein
  • Spier Arts Trust
  • The Royal Gallery

Private art collections:

  • Die Kunshuis (owners Mike & Lorna Spittal)
  • 1 Royal Street Guest House (owners Ashley Stone & Antonio Tomazi)



RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on The Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun Photo
Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on The Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun

Whenever I have the privilege of attending a LAMTA show, I just know that I am going to be blown away – it is inevitably the highlight of that week for me and for whichever lucky friend or family member has successfully vied for the plus-one ticket.

2
Mzanzi Tenors Come to Gauteng With Signature Afro-opera Photo
Mzanzi Tenors Come to Gauteng With Signature Afro-opera

Gauteng audiences will finally get to experience the power of Afro-opera sensations,The Mzanzi Tenors, following their triumphant appearances around the country. Hosted by Richard Cock and supported by Rand Merchant Bank and Pieter Toerien, South Africa's new favourite tenors are coming to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 21 June to 25 June ONLY!

3
Dantanio Goodman Brings The Spirit Of Michael Jackson To Cape Town This July Photo
Dantanio Goodman Brings The Spirit Of Michael Jackson To Cape Town This July

South African singer and entertainer, Dantanio Goodman, is heading to Cape Town, ready to prove why he is known as one of the world's best Michael Jackson tribute acts.

4
Figure Of 8 Dance Collective Reveals Winter Season Photo
Figure Of 8 Dance Collective Reveals Winter Season

SET IN MOTION is a theatre dance production that investigates the internal and external forces that pulls us in various directions and sometimes even hinders our ability to live life to the fullest. 'A body in motion will stay in motion, and a body at rest will stay at rest. Unless an external force changes something.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Jukebox
Theatre On The Bay (6/14-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE VISIGOTHS
Baxter Theatre (6/06-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You