Smokie Concerts Postponed To March 2021

All ticketholders will be contacted via email and SMS with further arrangements.

Due to the government imposed restrictions on public gatherings, entertainment venues and international air travel for the foreseeable future, Lefra has decided to postpone the Smokie concerts that was due to be held in December at Carnival City on the East Rand, GrandWest in Cape Town and Time Square in Pretoria to March 2021. All tickets purchased for the 2020 concerts are valid for the new 2021 dates.

For the convenience of patrons that already bought tickets, these tickets have been automatically transferred to the new dates as follows:

Cape Town

Grand Arena, GrandWest

26 March 2021

Johannesburg

Big Top Arena, Carnival City

27 March 2021

Pretoria

Sun Arena, Time Square

28 March 2021

Ticketholders do not need to rebook their tickets. It was also decided that ticketholders can change to any other venue/date. To change your tickets to any other date/venue, you can contact Computicket on 0861 915 8000

All ticketholders will be contacted via email and SMS with further arrangements. Ticketholders are requested to visit www.smokie.co.za for any updates.

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You