Shirley Valentine To Return To Theatre On The Bay in August

After a successful run - Shirley Valentine returns to Theatre On the Bay Wed, 3 Aug 2022 - Sat, 13 Aug 2022.

Shirley Valentine is an award-winning British one-woman play by Willy Russell. A bored, middle-aged housewife, Shirley is trapped in a stale, loveless marriage. Her children are all grown up and she frequently talks to the wall in her kitchen while preparing her husband's regular evening meal of egg and chips. Shirley feels stuck in a rut and finds solace in her daily glass of wine as she muses over the lack of excitement in her life. When her best friend asks her to go to Greece with her for 2 weeks, Shirley jumps at the chance with a mix of exhilaration and jittery nerves. Leaving a note for her husband that simply reads "Gone to Greece - Back in two weeks" Shirley leaves for her holiday.

While relaxing on holiday, she rediscovers the woman she used to be and the happiness that she has been missing. Shirley embarks on a passionate affair with Costas, a local Greek man, and realizes that there is more to life than the dull, mundane existence she leads back home in Liverpool.

Making a radical decision, she leaves her friend at the airport and goes back to the hotel she has been staying at to ask for a job. Finally, she is living the life she has dreamed of and rediscovered the self-confidence she has lost.

Starring Natasha Sutherland.

Direction by Gina Shmukler.

Ticket prices: R180 - R230 through Computicket or (021) 438-3300.

Running time: Approx' 100 mins, with a 20-minute internal.

PG (Adult themes).

Booking link:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185737®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.computicket.com%2Fevent%2Fshirley_valentine%2F2589540?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1