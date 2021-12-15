Second Week Of KROTOA Eva Van De Kaap at Artscape Postponed to February 2022

After a swift re-cast to replace the two Dutch actors who were unable to fly from The Netherlands to South Africa in the face of the most recent travel ban, KROTOA Eva van de Kaap has been dealt a dealt a second Covid-19 related blow. To protect all concerned, including audiences, the 2nd week of the play has been postponed to 23 to 26 February 2022 at the Artscape Arena. Booking has already opened.

KROTOA Eva van de Kaap, written by Sylvia Vollenhoven and directed by Basil Appollis, opened on 9 December to acclaim and has been playing to capacity houses at Artscape. The production is a collaboration between Artscape (SA) and Het Volksoperahuis of Amsterdam, supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in SA, the Performing Arts Fund NL and DutchCulture. The play was first performed in The Netherlands in 2018 and subsequently ran in Cape Town and the Free State.

Says Annet Huizing, Volksoperahuis Producer and Business Manager, "This is a terrible blow to the Krotoa team and to those who have booked to see the remaining five performances from tonight to Saturday. We are however relieved to be able to re-stage the production early in 2022 with Bianca Flanders once again playing the lead opposite Geon Nel, and with Frazer Barry and Riku Lätti returning as the musicians."

KROTOA Eva van de Kaap tells of the young Khoe girl - Krotoa - who was taken into Van Riebeeck's household at a young age and went on to become a key negotiator and translator between the Dutch and the local people. Her story, very relevant in contemporary South Africa today, brings to the stage a neglected and contested aspect of shared history in a way that is innovative, deeply moving and thought provoking.

Those who have booked tickets for shows taking place today (15 December) to Saturday 18 December 2021 should call the Artscape box office to re-book or to request a refund via 0214217695 our boxoffice@artscape.co.za.