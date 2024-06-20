Review: BLONDE POISON at Baxter Studio - Baxter Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BLONDE POISON, set against the harrowing backdrop of the Holocaust, grapples with the profound and haunting question: "What would I have done in her place?" This poignant play compels its audience to confront the depths of human morality and the difficult choices made under dire circumstances.

At the heart of this production is multi-award-winning actress Fiona Ramsay, who delivers an extraordinary solo performance as Stella Goldschlag. Goldschlag, a Jewish woman living illegally in war-torn Berlin, becomes entangled in a perilous web of betrayal and survival. Ramsay’s portrayal of Stella is nothing short of genius, capturing the complexity of a character who is at once charismatic, charming, and perilously dangerous.

Despite the play’s dark subject matter, Ramsay’s Stella is a character imbued with candour and wry observations. Her resilience and sharp humour in the face of certain death create a performance that is both harrowing and captivating. Ramsay's ability to convey such a multifaceted character makes BLONDE POISON a deeply memorable experience.

The narrative, penned by Gail Louw, is a compelling exploration of moral ambiguity and survival. Under the adept direction of Fred Abrahamse, the story unfolds with a gripping intensity that keeps the audience enthralled. Marcel Meyer’s design further enhances the production, creating an atmosphere that is both stark and evocative, perfectly complementing the emotional gravity of the play.

BLONDE POISON is a must-see production, offering a profound reflection on human choices in the face of unimaginable threat. At a time when such topics are particularly relevant, the play resonates deeply with its exploration of narcissism and the impact of one's choices on others. Louw’s amazing text provides a thought-provoking journey into the complexities of human nature, leaving a lasting impact on all who see it.

Fiona Ramsay’s tour-de-force performance ensures that this play is not just watched, but deeply felt, further cementing BLONDE POISON as a powerful and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Watching this production on Fiona Ramsay's birthday added an extra layer of significance, highlighting the dedication and depth of her performance. Her portrayal of Stella Goldschlag on this special occasion further underscores the play’s power and emotional resonance.

