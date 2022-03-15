Rainbow Academy Presents A PANDEMIC PANTIMIM On March 21, Human Rights Day

The Rainbow Academy will present the debut release of their ONLINE, self-written musical theatre production called " A Pandemic Pantomime". The award-winning show, written and produced by The Rainbow Academy Graduates of 2021, will be screened for the first time on the 21st of March, Human Rights Day, at 2pm & 7pm.

The show is in aid of raising funds towards the sponsorship of school fees for 40 students in 2022, and features the spectacular performances of the 2021 out-going Rainbow Academy students that earned them their place as the top achievers in the London Trinity College Exams in the Western Cape.

"A Pandemic Pantomime" unravels and breaks down the walls of what is deemed to be the REAL pandemic in South Africa: that of our generational fight against poverty, violence, xenophobia, corruption but most of all gender-based violence that plagues South African Society.

The piece makes reference to how Covid-19 was a blanket to cover and unveil these pertinent issues we face on a daily basis. As South African's, we need to have the important conversations in order to instill action and restoration of a broken and resilient society. We must all stand up, speak up and walk towards the future."

Date: 21st March, 2022 (Human Rights Day)

Time: Matinee show at 14h00 SAST & Evening Show at 19h00 SAST.

Venue: Virtual Event on QUICKET

Ticket Price: R150