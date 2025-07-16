RUTH THE MUSICAL Comes to Afriforum Teater in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals have begun for Ruth the Musical, an original new kingdom-stage production that runs from 12 - 21 September at Afriforum Teater.

Produced, conceptualised and written by Polyda van Niekerk and JM White, and co-produced, co-written, directed and choreographed by Ferdinand W. Gernandt, Ruth the Musical is a powerful, faith-infused stage production that reimagines the biblical story of Ruth through a powerful, modern-day lens; weaving together two timelines - the ancient biblical story of Ruth and a modern-day parallel through a young woman named Chloe.

This genre-bending musical is more than a retelling—it’s a timely invitation to rediscover faith, loyalty, and divine purpose in the face of loss and uncertainty.

“The script and score of Ruth the Musical are absolutely extraordinary—rich, layered, and emotionally resonant. Polyda and JM have created something truly original that bridges ancient truth with modern relevance. Pair that with this cast—each one bringing depth, heart, and vocal brilliance—and we’re crafting something really special here. It’s rare to work on a production where every element feels this anointed.” shares Gernandt

Ruth the Musical intertwines the ancient journey of Ruth—a widowed Moabite woman who follows her mother-in-law Naomi to Bethlehem despite grief, poverty, and social rejection. Through courage, loyalty, and divine providence, she encounters Boaz - a kind landowner who becomes both protector and redeemer. Their relationship blossoms against cultural and personal obstacles, culminating in a redemptive love that secures not only their future but ultimately the lineage of King David.

In the present, Chloe finds a surprising connection with Liam, a fellow student whose gentle faith challenges her hardened scepticism. As Chloe uncovers her mother’s unwavering belief in God's goodness - mirrored in Ruth’s unshakable trust - she begins to heal, rediscovering faith, purpose, and hope.

The production features standout performances by Melissa Lee Kruger as Ruth, Elsje Lourens as Chloe, Charlotte Benjamin as Naomi, and David Konrad as Boaz, alongside a talented ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers.

“I wrote Ruth the Musical because her story of hope, redemption, and divine timing reflects my own in unexpected ways. After the birth of my daughter, I began to see how deeply Ruth’s journey resonated with mine and my husband’s story. This musical is both a personal reflection and a tribute to the God who writes stories more beautiful than we could ever imagine.” reflects Van Niekerk

Featuring soulful ballads, modern gospel, comedic beats, and energetic ensemble numbers, Ruth the Musical spans from ancient barley fields to university flats and hospital corridors, showing how divine threads connect lives across generations.

More than a retelling, Ruth the Musical is a spiritual invitation to follow when it’s hard, to believe when it’s dark, and to be “Ruthful” in a world that often chooses to be ruthless.

Other cast members include (in alphabetical order): Arno Meyer as Jonathan, Henro Heyl as Mahlon, Inge Breytenbach as Orpah, Jackie Lulu as Nurse, Joshua Van Niekerk as– Liam and with Keandri Van Wyk as the Dance Captain.