Photos: SURVIVING WITH FRIENDS Opens At Milnerton Playhouse On March 11

Milnerton Players opens up for the 2022 season with 'Surviving with Friends' from March 11 to 19, a collection of humorous 10minute plays guaranteed to lift the spirits.

Set in the 60s era, where peace and love were paramount, things do not always turn out quite as expected when we get together and some very funny situations develop. With friendship as the theme the plays explore the many ways we interact with our fellow human beings with clever twists and a wide variety of quirky characters.

The plays have attracted newcomers and old hands to the Milnerton Playhouse stage so look forward to enjoying new talent and the promise of an entertaining evening. Linked with appropriate songs this is a show to set the year off to a positive start.

The plays are directed by Judith Herbig and Thomas van Niekerk with the cast consisting of Beryl Eichenberger, Coleen Tapson, Gary Green, Natasha Starkenburg, Kim Coetzer, Joshua Carstens, Anh-Thu Nguyen, Alida Malherbe, Petra Baker and Thomas van Niekerk, plus welcome newcomers Didier Ngameni, Yuri Behari-Leak and Joshua Lee.

A Matter of husbands by Ferenc Molnar - A very upset woman arrives to accuse an actress that she is having an affair with her husband but the situation is managed very cleverly.

The Kill by Alex Broun - two flat mates are watching TV and one plays a prank on the other.

Ash by Alex Broun - two women go on a plane ride to throw the ashes of the one's deceased husband out into the sky but then a betrayal is revealed.

Remote by Eric Coble - two men return to their hotel room after a disappointing sales meeting to discover that a hostage drama is taking place in the room next to theirs.

Death in the Salsa Class by Alex Broun - a group of participants in a Salsa class discover something unpleasant.

Baggage Unattended by Eric Coble - a neurotic woman is worried about a bag that's been left unattended and nags her male friend to do something about it.

Strict Covid protocols will be observed and seating is limited so book now to avoid disappointment.

Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Road, (behind library) Milnerton

Dates: Evening at 20h00: 11, 12, 18 & 19 March 2022

Matinee at 14h30: 12 and 19 March.

Tickets available on Quicket or www.milnertonplayers.co.za/bookings/

Ticket prices: Evening: Standard R95: Senior R85:Member: R75. Matinees: Standard R85: Senior R75; Member RR65