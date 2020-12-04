Old School Country Legends Tribute comes to The Drama Factory!

James Marais and Monique Cassells are renowned for their "Oldies But Goldies" and "Elvis: From Memphis To Las Vegas" shows, which have brought them well-supported performances at The Drama Factory. In 2017, they successfully launched their "Old School Country Legends Tribute" show, and now they are bringing it to The Drama Factory. Just as with all their shows, the "Old School Country Legends Tribute" show is a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout.

James, renowned as the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in South Africa, and who has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, "Noot Vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette", as well as Kyknet's "Jou Show", presented by Emo Adams, shows his versatility as he excels in the Country genre with songs by legendary artists such as Johnny Cash ("Folsom Prison Blues"), Don Williams ("You're My Best Friend") and Glen Campbell ("Rhinestone Cowboy").

Monique, who has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, as well as her versatility, shows her excellent capabilities as a Country singer, with tributes to top Country artists such as Patsy Cline ("Crazy"), Tammy Wynette ("Stand By Your Man") and Dolly Parton ("9 to 5"). Monique made her television debut on SABC 2's "Musiek Roulette" in May 2018.

James and Monique are a powerful duo and perform some wonderful duets in the show by artists such as Johnny Cash and June Carter ("Jackson"), and Kenny Rodgers and Dolly Parton ("Islands In The Stream"), as well as songs not originally performed as a duet, such as Merle Haggard's "Somewhere Between". Other great Country artists represented include the Bellamy Brothers ("Let Your Love Flow"), Mac Davis ("It's Hard To Be Humble") and Pussycat ("Mississippi"). Music by the all-time great artists Elvis Presley and Creedence Clearwater Revival will also be included, as they made a considerable impact on Country music.

The performance takes place on Sunday 13th December at 4pm.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/mus1120.

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You