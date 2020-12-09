National Music Competition Resumes

One of South Africa's most influential music competitions, the annual National Youth Music Competition (NYMC) is poised to resume in 2021.

The competition had to be cancelled this year due to the fallout of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The prestigious competition for classical instrumentalists between the ages of 14 and 19 years moves to an earlier timeslot in 2021. Until last year's cancellation the contest with prizes of R145 000, a gold, silver and bronze medals was usually decided during the first or second week of October.

The 2021 NYMC will now take place from 3 to 7 August 2021 at the Hugo Lambrechts Auditorium in Parow, Cape Town. Aspirant contestants can participate in five instrument categories - Piano, String instruments, Woodwind instruments, Brass instruments and Other instruments that includes harp and percussion.

Presented by the National Youth Music Foundation (NYMF), the closing date for next year's competition is 29 March 2021. The prospective candidates must by then submit audition videos for the selection round of adjudication by a panel of revered music experts.

The competition is the flagship of the NYMF, chaired by Michael Maas who founded the competition 36 years ago in Port Elizabeth.

"We are delighted to have this flagship sailing again," says Maas excited. "The NYMF keeps a close eye on Covid-19. We are ready for any curved balls emanating from the pandemic."

The NYMC has been described as one of the most gruelling music competitions in South Africa. The competition commands stamina, technical excellence and strong interpretative skills. The young contenders compete over four rounds, playing an extensive repertoire of works from different style periods.

They usually perform more than 100 works over the four rounds of the competition.

"By opening registration before the December festive season, we believe that prospective candidates could use the holidays to hone their musical prowess," says Maas.

The rules for next year's contest can be read https://nymc.co.za/competition-information.php. The registration form can be completed online https://nymc.co.za/entry/entry.php.