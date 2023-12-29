Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

NAMASTE BAE BLESSINGS AND KOMBUCHA Comes to The Drama Factory in January

The performance is set for Friday, 12 January 2024 at 8pm.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts Photo 1 Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024 Photo 2 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE Photo 4 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Guild Theatre, East London & More Lead!

NAMASTE BAE BLESSINGS AND KOMBUCHA Comes to The Drama Factory in January

After successful national and international tours and winning the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival 2023, Namaste Bae: Blessings and Kombucha is coming to the Drama Factory!

A healing ceremony unlike any you've ever experienced brought to you by the new age satirical guru taking social media by storm. Some say he was born with a bottle of kombucha in one hand and a yoga mat in the other during a Vedic Shadow Planet eclipse. Some say he takes all the psychedelics so you don't have to. Some say he is still looking for a ticket to Burning Man. Whatever they say, Namaste Bae is the guru you both need and deserve. A self proclaimed oracle of the Mother Scoby, Namaste Bae will help you find yourself inside yourself and with the power of comedic catharsis he will help you give birth to a better version of yourself.Namaste Bae is the globally viral brainchild of multi-award winning South African comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren, and will provide you with a night of healing hilarity and titillating transcendence you won't forget!

Namaste Bae is the globally viral brainchild of multi-award winning South African comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren, and will provide you with a night of healing hilarity and titillating transcendence you won't forget!

The performance is set for Friday, 12 January 2024 at 8pm.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts Photo
Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its lineup of summer 2024 concerts. The lineup kicks off this January. Learn more about the shows here!

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024 Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024

Legally Blonde the Musical is coming to South Africa next year! Performances begin on February 3, 2024.

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Guild Theatre, East London & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 ConcertsCape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024
Cape Town Opera Launches 2024 Seasons And 25th Anniversary At Jubilant City EventCape Town Opera Launches 2024 Seasons And 25th Anniversary At Jubilant City Event
Russell Peters Returns to South Africa in 2024Russell Peters Returns to South Africa in 2024

Videos

Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
Tell Me On A Sunday in South Africa Tell Me On A Sunday
Avalon Auditorium | Homecoming Centre (4/24-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You