NAMASTE BAE BLESSINGS AND KOMBUCHA Comes to The Drama Factory in January

The performance is set for Friday, 12 January 2024 at 8pm.
After successful national and international tours and winning the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival 2023, Namaste Bae: Blessings and Kombucha is coming to the Drama Factory!
A healing ceremony unlike any you've ever experienced brought to you by the new age satirical guru taking social media by storm. Some say he was born with a bottle of kombucha in one hand and a yoga mat in the other during a Vedic Shadow Planet eclipse. Some say he takes all the psychedelics so you don't have to. Some say he is still looking for a ticket to Burning Man. Whatever they say, Namaste Bae is the guru you both need and deserve. A self proclaimed oracle of the Mother Scoby, Namaste Bae will help you find yourself inside yourself and with the power of comedic catharsis he will help you give birth to a better version of yourself.Namaste Bae is the globally viral brainchild of multi-award winning South African comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren, and will provide you with a night of healing hilarity and titillating transcendence you won't forget!
Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here
